Navy Family Child Care Program expands quality child care options to off-base providers on Guam

The Guam Metro Family Child Care office recently expanded its FCC program to providers who live off base.



This adjustment offers military families greater access to flexible, affordable, high-quality child care within in their own communities.



The FCC program provides child care services in certified homes both on and off base by Navy-certified providers, in accordance with Navy Child and Youth Programs standards.



“We have been working very diligently to make this happen since my arrival on station in February 2025,” said Regional Family Child Care Director Tenley Thayer. “We are very excited about this expansion of our current program because it will enhance our ability to provide much-needed child care services to military members, as well as providing business opportunities to local Guam residents.”



The Family Child Care Program supplements existing Child Development Center and School Age Care programs by providing part-time, hourly or drop-in, overnight, weekend, and holiday care. The program helps address waitlists at CDCs and SACs to meet the needs of shift workers and families requiring nontraditional care hours. With the anticipated influx of military personnel to Guam over the next decade, the expansion of this program will help meet the increased demand for child care across the island.



To be eligible for certification, applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, and ensure that all household members age 12 and older complete background checks.



No military affiliation is required to become a Navy-certified FCC provider. The program welcomes qualified local residents who wish to support military families while operating their own small businesses, further strengthening ties between the military and the local community.



The FCC Program provides all required training free of charge, with the exception of CPR and First Aid certification, which costs $29 and is valid for two years. Providers have access to a Lending Library of equipment and materials to prepare their homes for inspections and child care operations. The only additional cost is liability insurance; however, all business expenses are tax deductible. Once training and paperwork are complete, homes must pass Fire and Public Health inspections. After certification, FCC staff will conduct unannounced monthly visits to ensure

compliance and provide continued guidance and support. Providers receive ongoing professional development throughout their certification.



FCC Providers may offer full-time, part-time, or hourly/drop-in care. The Department of War offers subsidized care programs for military-affiliated families with dual working parents or single parents working full time, as well as for specific needs such as 24/7 shift care, drill weekend care for National Guard and Reserve members, ombudsman and key support liaison care, deployment and remote care, emergency medical care, military spouse appointment care, PCS care, wounded warrior care, and child care support for fallen warriors.



Providers offering subsidized care are compensated according to DoW-established rates: $1,700 per month per child for full-day infant care (ages six weeks to 23 months), $1,350 per month per child for full-day care of children ages two through twelve, $850 per month per child for school-year care, and $15 per child per hour for subsidized hourly care.



Off-base providers may also receive block grant funding or establish private-pay agreements with families. Off-base providers must also be licensed by the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, which can be pursued concurrently with Navy certification. All providers must reserve at least one child care slot for a military-affiliated child, defined as an active-duty member or Department of War employee.



“This program reflects the partnership and shared purpose between the military and the people of Guam,” said U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas. “By expanding Family Child Care, we’re creating opportunities for local residents, supporting our military families, and building a stronger, more connected community that helps all of us succeed. This is a win for military members, a win for families, and a win for Guam.”



To apply for certification, visit www.militarychildcare.com, select “Work with Military Children,” then “Become a Family Child Care Provider.” Click “Get Started,” complete the interest form, and submit it. An FCC staff member will contact applicants within 48 hours.



For more information, email JRMJ9FCC@us.navy.mil, or call 671-349-6632 or 671-349-6251.