Army Researchers Develop New Sensors Technology for Trace Detection

Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD — U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) researchers have developed a portable system to detect trace amounts of various substances, a long-standing goal in the detection community. The Portable Microscopy Chemical Detection System (PMCDS) is a small, 10-pound device that Soldiers can easily transport in the field, helping them detect minimal amounts of chemical threat particles, such as fentanyl and other narcotics, that may be present on commonly found surfaces. The PMCDS works by using Raman spectroscopy, a non-destructive chemical analysis technique. In combination with optical microscopy, the PMCDS provides initial detection information to operators and users of potentially hazardous materials. This technique involves two steps. First, the optical microscope component automatically locates possible chemical threat particles. Next, a laser is focused on the particles, and the Raman spectrum of the particle is obtained. Raman spectra provide a distinct chemical “fingerprint” that is compared to an extensive library of chemicals, allowing for rapid identification. “Current Raman systems are for bulk detection, meaning if you can see the material, and there’s a lot of it, that’s what Raman is good at,” said Dr. Jason Guicheteau, DEVCOM CBC research chemist. “The challenge is when it becomes invisible to the human eye, or it’s a residue. Traditional portable Raman systems in use could not detect low levels of materials, and that’s the challenge we aimed to solve. We went from bulk detection to trace detection.” The PMCDS is the first fully automated and portable system capable of detecting trace amounts of a substance on a variety of surfaces, including bomb fragments, shrapnel, and equipment that has undergone initial cleaning. Another benefit of using this system is that the sample being analyzed is not damaged during the process, allowing it to be sent for further analysis and testing. One of the primary use cases for this technology is its potential application at the southern border between the U.S. and Mexico. Several organizations have been able to procure a PMCDS to help identify narcotics before they can be transported across the border. Specifically, the system has recently been used for trace fentanyl detection. The PMCDS would be able to help agents identify fentanyl and detain potential suspects to conduct a larger investigation where accuracy is confirmed. Through constant innovation, the team at DEVCOM CBC has been able to detect down to 1% fentanyl, helping various teams stop harmful narcotics from entering the U.S. “With the PMCDS, we can take an oxycodone pill that Customs and Border Protection has seized, where the pill looks exactly like it should, but it’s not what it’s supposed to be. They can take that pill, put it under the scanner, and instantly know that it’s a fake pill that is potentially laced with fentanyl,” said Guicheteau. The process of reaching the point where devices are used in the field and across partner organizations has been a joint effort. The spectroscopy team at DEVCOM CBC played a crucial role in preparing the device for use. Additionally, several teams at the Center and multiple external collaborators have contributed to the effort. “We have worked with several other teams to build our library of samples and determine where the device was failing. We knew from talking to these teams that we needed to be able to detect particles on a variety of surfaces hours or even days after initial contamination,” said Dr. Ashish Tripathi, DEVCOM CBC research physical scientist. “Through engagement across the Center, external collaborations, and multiple field trials, we were able to successfully incorporate information on enhanced performance needed to create the second generation of the device.” Users who have been early adopters of the PMCDS joined Guicheteau and Tripathi earlier in the fall to discuss what future devices will need. The primary goal for the next generation of the device is to transform the PMCDS into a chemical biological sensor that can detect droplets in addition to solid particles. Funding has already been secured to move forward with this phase, and the device will undergo extensive redesign to reach the point where this capability is possible.