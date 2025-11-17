EACH nurse training program provides foundation for new nurses

Photo By Gino Mattorano | 2nd Lt. Dawon Lee, an Army Nurse assigned to Evans Army Community Hospital, receives a...... read more read more Photo By Gino Mattorano | 2nd Lt. Dawon Lee, an Army Nurse assigned to Evans Army Community Hospital, receives a graduation certificate from Col. Cynthia Buchanan, the EACH Deputy Commander for Nursing, during the Clinical Nurse Transition Program graduation ceremony on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. see less | View Image Page

Four of the Army’s newest nurses graduated from Evans Army Community Hospital’s Clinical Nurse Transition Program in a ceremony on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.



The Clinical Nurse Transition Program offers new nurses over 800 hours of hands-on, precepted clinical experience, combined with 48 hours of focused didactic education and seminars.



The program returned to Evans Army Community Hospital in 2025 after a 13-year hiatus. CNTP provides a comprehensive introduction to a variety of nursing specialties through four weeks of rotations in areas like the Emergency Room, Operating Room, Labor and Delivery, and even a rotation in a 4th Infantry Division medical unit.



“We are thrilled to serve as a clinical site for CNTP,” said Capt. Tracy Kerkow, Deputy Chief of the EACH Department of Education. “This program helps new Army nurses bridge the gap between their nursing education and military healthcare. It also allows them to explore potential career paths within the Army Nurse Corps and identify their areas of interest. We really appreciate the support of the entire EACH team in making this program an overwhelming success.”



The CNTP Graduates listed below are now using their newly acquired skills in the EACH Family Care Ward.



CNTP graduates are:

· 2nd Lt. Joshua Ducharme

· 2nd Lt. Liam Higgins

· 2nd Lt. Danica Hunt

· 2nd Lt. Dawon Lee



The Army Nurse Corps consists of more than 11,000 Soldiers dedicated to providing unmatched health care to servicemembers, families, and retirees, while also supporting humanitarian missions, and responding to natural disasters.



The Army Nurse Corps offers five sub-specialties in the following areas: Critical Care, Mental Health, Perioperative, and Emergency Trauma.