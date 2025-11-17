Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EACH nurse training program provides foundation for new nurses

    Photo By Gino Mattorano | 2nd Lt. Dawon Lee, an Army Nurse assigned to Evans Army Community Hospital, receives a...... read more read more

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Story by Gino Mattorano 

    Evans Army Community Hospital

    Four of the Army’s newest nurses graduated from Evans Army Community Hospital’s Clinical Nurse Transition Program in a ceremony on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. 

    The Clinical Nurse Transition Program offers new nurses over 800 hours of hands-on, precepted clinical experience, combined with 48 hours of focused didactic education and seminars.

    The program returned to Evans Army Community Hospital in 2025 after a 13-year hiatus. CNTP provides a comprehensive introduction to a variety of nursing specialties through four weeks of rotations in areas like the Emergency Room, Operating Room, Labor and Delivery, and even a rotation in a 4th Infantry Division medical unit.

    “We are thrilled to serve as a clinical site for CNTP,” said Capt. Tracy Kerkow, Deputy Chief of the EACH Department of Education. “This program helps new Army nurses bridge the gap between their nursing education and military healthcare. It also allows them to explore potential career paths within the Army Nurse Corps and identify their areas of interest. We really appreciate the support of the entire EACH team in making this program an overwhelming success.”

    The CNTP Graduates listed below are now using their newly acquired skills in the EACH Family Care Ward.

    CNTP graduates are:
    · 2nd Lt. Joshua Ducharme
    · 2nd Lt. Liam Higgins
    · 2nd Lt. Danica Hunt
    · 2nd Lt. Dawon Lee

    The Army Nurse Corps consists of more than 11,000 Soldiers dedicated to providing unmatched health care to servicemembers, families, and retirees, while also supporting humanitarian missions, and responding to natural disasters.

    The Army Nurse Corps offers five sub-specialties in the following areas: Critical Care, Mental Health, Perioperative, and Emergency Trauma.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Fort Carson
    Army Medicine
    Defense Health Agency
    4th Infantry Division

