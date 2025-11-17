Navy Exchange locations in the continental United States will begin making cents of a new system by rounding up or down to the nearest five cent increment for change given to customers who make a purchase using cash. This is due to the U.S. Mint stopping production of the penny in August 2025.
“As a result of the penny no longer being produced, NEX locations may begin to experience a shortage of pennies at cash registers,” said Jason Rosenberg, Senior Vice President of Store Operations at the Navy Exchange Service Command. “If this happens, NEX locations where cash registers don’t have pennies will round up or round down the change given back to the customer.”
The New Rules: A Penny Saved... is just rounded:
If the change due ends in 1, 2, 6, or 7 cents, it will be rounded down to the nearest five cents. If it ends in 3, 4, 8, or 9 cents, it will be rounded up. All discounts including markdowns, coupons, scratch cards and percent off promotions will be applied prior to determining the round up or round down amount.
This new policy does not apply to overseas NEX locations, which have already been rounding up or down change for cash purchases for the past several years.
Remember, 100% of NEXCOM's earnings go back to support Navy quality of life programs. Since 1946, over $3.8 billion has been given to Navy MWR! So, every cent (or five cents!) directly impacts Sailors and families!
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 15:04
|Story ID:
|551939
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|23
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Penny Shortage Hits the NEX: Get Ready to Round Up (or Down!), by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.