Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE and Town of Lake Lure Mark Completion of Hurricane Helene Recovery Work

    USACE and Town of Lake Lure Mark Completion of Hurricane Helene Recovery Work

    Photo By Ernest Henry | George Minges, debris subject matter expert with the Louisville District, and Ed...... read more read more

    LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Story by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    USACE and Town of Lake Lure Mark Completion of Hurricane Helene Recovery Work LAKE LURE, N.C. — Leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Town of Lake Lure, and state and federal partners gathered Tuesday afternoon at Morse Park for a final walk-through marking the completion of Corps recovery operations within the town. The visit represents the closeout of one of Western North Carolina’s largest and most complex debris removal missions following Hurricane Helene. Over the past year, the Wilmington District and supporting districts conducted extensive debris and sediment removal across the region. Lake Lure, which experienced severe flooding and sedimentation, required some of the most sustained and technically demanding work. George Minges, a debris subject matter expert from the Louisville District who helped lead the mission, emphasized the sheer scale of the work. This has been a massive and significant project, Minges said. “We’ve removed over 1 million cubic yards of debris from this lake. For comparison, an NFL stadium is about 400,000 cubic yards — so that’s two-and-a-half NFL stadiums full of debris.”  He added that the effort required a nearly nonstop operational tempo. It’s 52,000 dump trucks — 54 weeks of 12-hour days, seven days a week, Minges said. We worked waterways, rights of way, private property and even commercial demolition. At any given time, the Corps was working in 16 counties, but about a quarter to a third of the state’s debris came from this area.”  Lt. Col. Ken Porter, deputy commander of the Wilmington District, said the mission’s success reflects the collaboration behind the effort. This closeout represents more than finishing a mission,” Porter said. “It represents the trust and teamwork that carried Lake Lure through recovery. The town’s leadership and residents were determined from day one, and that resilience made all the difference.” Lake Lure Mayor Carol Pritchett said the closeout marks a turning point for the community. “Our town has faced a long, difficult year,” she said. “Seeing this work completed — the debris removed, our lake restored and these hazards addressed — gives our residents a sense of relief and hope. We are incredibly grateful for the Corps’ dedication and for the crews who worked tirelessly on behalf of Lake Lure.” As the Corps formally concludes its assigned work in Lake Lure, officials said the milestone signals both the end of federal recovery operations and the beginning of long-term rebuilding for the community. “Lake Lure’s closeout is a major milestone for the entire region,” Porter said. “And it reflects what is possible when federal, state and local partners move forward together.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 10:39
    Story ID: 551888
    Location: LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE and Town of Lake Lure Mark Completion of Hurricane Helene Recovery Work, by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USACE and Town of Lake Lure Mark Completion of Hurricane Helene Recovery Work
    USACE and Town of Lake Lure Mark Completion of Hurricane Helene Recovery Work

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    partnerships
    disaster recovery
    helene
    USACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download