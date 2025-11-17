122nd Fighter Wing proves F-16 combat capability at Checkered Flag 26-1

Photo By Senior Airman Halley Clark | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Squadrito, a crew chief assigned to the 122nd Fighter...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Halley Clark | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Squadrito, a crew chief assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during Checkered Flag 26-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 29, 2025. Checkered Flag and the Weapons System Evaluation Program, two large-scale exercises that ran concurrently, brought together U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force, as the 122nd Fighter Wing validated its aircraft conversion by demonstrating full mission readiness and the ability to employ live munitions in joint combat training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Halley Clark) see less | View Image Page

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The engines of 122nd Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft roared over Florida during Checkered Flag 26-1 from Oct. 21 to Nov. 6, 2025, at Tyndall Air Force Base. The Fighter Wing took part in both Checkered Flag 26-1 and a Weapons System Evaluation Program (WSEP) assessment. These exercises are critical in certifying that the Indiana-based fighter wing is combat-capable and ready to execute any mission the state or nation demands of it.



“This is the highest-level training Fort Wayne has ever seen,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jacob Reece, the 122nd Fighter Wing Checkered Flag 26-1 detachment commander. “The teamwork and preparation to get both jets and Airmen ready have been incredible.”



In 2022, the unit began conversion from the A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft to the F-16. The A-10 primarily focused on air-to-ground missions, whereas the F-16 adds a significant air-to-air role, which is new for many of the Blacksnakes Airmen. But after three years of conversion and training, they are ready to finish the transition and become operational.



“This is our final exam,” said Major Cole Hoopingarner, 122nd Fighter wing Checkered Flag 26-1 maintenance commander. "It's our ability to showcase that we can generate jets, fix jets, employ weaponry, and demonstrate that our operators and fighter pilots can employ their air-to-air and air-to-ground tactics.”



WSEP and Checkered Flag, while taking part concurrently, are both separate operations. WSEP evaluates the ability to shoot live ammunition, load live ammunition and to employ tactics that involve live missiles, which the unit had not previously done at their home station with the F-16. On the other hand, Checkered Flag is a fifth-generation fighter integration exercise. During that training, they fly with the F-22 Raptor aircraft and F-35 Lightning II aircraft, integrate with them and employ dogfighting maneuvers.



“Working with fifth-gen aircraft gives our maintainers and pilots the mindset they’ll need downrange,” said Master Sgt. James Peden, a 122nd Fighter Wing crew chief. “They’re learning what to expect in a real combat environment.”



Instead of just launching and recovering jets, they are now troubleshooting deployment-like situations, maintaining the aircraft and keeping them flying in a very high-tempo environment. Through these hands-on scenarios, they are becoming more agile and capable in their jobs and as Airmen.



Participants of the training include Tyndall Air Force Base, who is hosting the training and utilizing their F-35s and drones, Langley-Eustis Air Force Base F-22s, U.S. Marine Corps F-35s, Royal Australian Air Force’s E-7 Wedgetail aircraft and components of the U.S. Navy.



“Working with international partners gives us the ability to integrate in a training environment the tactics, techniques and procedures from a joint effort and an international effort,” said Hoopingarner. “So when we do go downrange, we can replicate that and it's not our first time working together.”



Beyond aircraft and training tactics, though, this conversion exercise was an opportunity for the Blacksnakes to come together as a cohesive team and achieve their mission objective after years of training and coordination.



“I want to thank everyone for what they’ve done throughout this conversion. Every bit of effort, from maintenance to operations, got us here,” said Reece. “We’ll finish this last week strong, get feedback, and move forward to our next deployment.”