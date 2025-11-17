The Steadfast Line celebrates opening of new CATM facility Your browser does not support the audio element.

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, New Mexico – The Combat Arms Training and Maintenance flight held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of its new, expanded facility, Nov. 17, 2025.

CATM provides Air Commandos and local partners with the knowledge and hands-on skills to safely operate, maintain and repair small firearms. The new facility marks a significant investment in the readiness and safety of those who protect the installation, surrounding communities and the nation.

The upgraded building brings training and maintenance into one location, which previously required multiple buildings and additional man-hours. Tripling the size of the old space allows for more efficient storage and maintenance, replacing crowded cargo containers with organized, cost-saving inventory systems.

The fully enclosed shooting range introduces capabilities not previously available at Cannon.

“The CATM facility will undoubtedly become a cornerstone of our training capabilities and a symbol of our dedication to our mission readiness,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Brigitte Palacios, 27th Special Operations Security Forces Squadron commander.

With every Airman being required to complete low-visibility night fire with the M-4 carbine and handgun, the upgraded range allows instructors to control lighting to meet those requirements at any time of day. This flexibility reduces night scheduling and enhances training availability. The range now includes 28 firing lanes, wider spaces and improved safety features that reduce the risk of shooting hazards.

Larger classrooms and modern connectivity now support updated instructional methods, multiple learning styles and allows CATM to increase qualification throughput from about 4,200 a year to roughly 6,000. These enhancements directly strengthen weapons competency and ensure Air Commandos remain ready for any mission.

The CATM facility also expands training opportunities for local partners, providing access to advanced equipment and fostering collaboration that strengthens community safety.

“The collaborative environment fostered here will breed innovation, excellence and a deeper understanding between our military and law enforcement officers,” Palacios said.

The opening marks the Steadfast Line’s continued commitment to excellence in training, relevance and partnership.