418th Contracting Support Brigade welcomes new senior enlisted leader

FORT HOOD, Texas (Nov. 19, 2025) —The 418th Contracting Support Brigade held a change of responsibility ceremony Nov. 14, marking the transition of senior enlisted leadership from Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Thompson to Command Sgt. Maj. Kendall Haynie at Fort Hood, Texas.



The time-honored ceremony, held at Phantom Forge Center on Fort Hood, featured Soldiers of the brigade’s headquarters element and was supported by the 418th’s color guard. Distinguished guests included several military leaders and command sergeants major from across the contracting enterprise, as well as the command team for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, Clay Cole and Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright. Hosted by the 418th CSB Commander Col. Kizzy Danser, the event celebrated the stellar results of an accomplished leader and the arrival of a new, equally capable one, underscoring the brigade’s commitment to continuity, discipline and excellence.



Danser began her remarks commending both the outgoing and incoming leaders for their steadfast dedication to mission readiness and the Soldiers they serve—underscoring the importance of highlighting the leaders and the command during the event. “This ceremony represents far more than a simple transfer of authority,” Danser said. “It symbolizes continuity, trust, discipline, and the enduring strength of Army leadership.”



Bright explained why the MICC command team, as the brigade’s senior command, felt it was important to make the trip from the MICC headquarters at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, to Fort Hood for the ceremony.



“A Change of Responsibility honors the leadership, sacrifice and steady presence of Command Sgt. Maj. Thompson who has served our nation and our contracting professionals with distinction,” Bright said. “Today is about recognizing a leader who strengthened our people, advanced readiness, drove disciplined execution, and supported the transformation of the MICC. As Brig. Gen. Adams, Mr. Cole and I witness this time-honored military tradition, I can enthusiastically affirm that Command Sgt. Maj. Thompson’s service made a lasting impact on the 418th CSB and on the Army.”



Thompson, who has served as the brigade’s senior enlisted advisor since May 2022, departs as the longest-serving command sergeant major in the unit’s history — a remarkable tenure spanning more than three years and six months. Under his leadership, the brigade maintained a demanding operational tempo while achieving historic results across its mission areas. Danser explained that during Thompson’s time in the position, the 418th executed more than 1,300 contract actions annually, with a combined value exceeding $1 billion each year in support of III Armored Corps, I Corps, the Army Test and Evaluation Command, and numerous other mission partners. Thompson’s leadership was the cornerstone of the brigade’s “P.A.I.D.” philosophy — emphasizing Pride, Accountability, Integrity, and Discipline — a standard that became the bedrock of the unit’s success.



“Under Command Sgt. Maj. Thompson’s exceptional leadership, the 418th achieved remarkable results,” Danser explained that under his steady leadership, the brigade not only met every challenge, but it also exceeded expectations. “He led from the front, inspired those around him and created an environment of excellence that will continue to define this organization.”



Throughout his tenure, Thompson emphasized developing Soldiers and leaders under his purview. He invested heavily in leader development programs designed to strengthen critical thinking, decision-making and professional conduct among noncommissioned officers and officers alike. In addition to supporting garrison and training operations, the brigade’s reach extended globally under Thompson’s guidance, providing contracting operations oversight for units operating at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC), National Training Center (NTC), Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Inherent Resolve, the European Deterrence Initiative, and missions along the southern U.S. border.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Thompson has been deeply invested in developing our NCOs and officers, ensuring every leader was equipped to think critically, act decisively and uphold the highest standards of professionalism,” Danser said. “His ability to bridge strategy and execution ensured the brigade was always postured for success. His impact extended well beyond Fort Hood. He provided critical readiness oversight across five battalions, 10 contracting detachments, and nine MICC offices, ensuring seamless support to operations.”



As the keeper of the colors, in his last act of service to the organization, Thompson passed the brigade colors to Haynie, through Danser as the brigade commander. The symbolic act signified Danser’s trust in the new leader and the official transfer of responsibility for the welfare, training and discipline of the Soldiers and Civilians of the 418th Contracting Support Brigade.



“Sgt. Maj. Haynie joins us with an impressive background as a logistics NCO, drill sergeant and seasoned contracting NCO,” Danser said. “His experience across the sustainment and contracting enterprise has shaped him into a well-rounded, technically skilled and people-focused leader.”



Haynie arrives to the MICC from the 928th Contracting Battalion and Regional Contracting Office-Bavaria where he served as their sergeant major from Aug. 2023 to Oct. 2025. He has a diverse military background and a reputation for excellence, forged across multiple assignments within the Army’s sustainment and contracting communities. A native of North Carolina, Haynie began his career in 2003 upon enlisting as an 88M transportation specialist, later reclassifying to become a 51C contracting noncommissioned officer. He has also served as a drill sergeant and deployed multiple times to Iraq and Jordan.



“Today is not about recognition. It is about trust, the trust passed from one senior enlisted leader to the next, and the trust placed in us by the Soldiers, Civilians and families we serve,” Haynie said. “I stand here grounded in thankfulness. I have been shaped by mentors from past and present, anchored by faith and driven by the belief that leadership is not about position, it is about presence, discipline and humility.”



Danser closed the ceremony with a poignant message that captured the spirit of the occasion and the Army’s enduring commitment to quality, effective leadership— a tribute to both the continuity of the Army profession and the leaders who guide it forward.



“As Simon Sinek reminds us, ‘Leadership is not about being in charge. It’s about taking care of those in your charge,’” Danser told Haynie. “Your reputation for excellence precedes you, and I look forward to seeing your leadership shape the next chapter of this great organization. Together, we will continue to strengthen the 418th, uphold our P.A.I.D. philosophy and deliver contracting solutions that keep our warfighters first.”