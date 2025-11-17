Preserving the past - JFK’s historic podium donated to Greers Ferry Lake Your browser does not support the audio element.

A piece of history that once held the weight of a nation’s hopes will soon find a new home at the William Carl Garner Visitor Center at Greers Ferry Lake. The podium used by President John F. Kennedy during the dedication of the Greers Ferry Dam on October 3, 1963, has been generously donated to the Greers Ferry Project Office by Jean Garner, the wife of the late William Carl Garner.



This podium, a symbol from one of Kennedy’s final public appearances before his tragic assassination just weeks later, now stands as a testament to both a momentous chapter in American history and the enduring legacy of the man who helped bring that vision to life.



While the podium represents a poignant moment in American history, it also honors the legacy of William Carl Garner, the distinguished engineer who played a pivotal role in the dam’s operations and the planning of Kennedy’s visit.



As the Resident Engineer in charge of the dam’s operations and maintenance, Garner meticulously coordinated the logistics for the event, ensuring the speaker platform and surrounding area were prepared for the high-profile ceremony. His career spanned 58 years, during which he contributed to several major infrastructure projects and became a champion for environmental stewardship.



Garner is also credited with launching the Greers Ferry shoreline cleanup, a program that became the model for the national Federal Lands Cleanup Day. To honor his legacy, the Greers Ferry Visitor Center was named after him, and his significant contributions continue to resonate in the region.



As President Kennedy dedicated the Greers Ferry Dam, he emphasized its importance, saying, “It will provide flood control protection to thousands of downstream acres. It will provide hydroelectric power to the consumers of 96,000 kilowatts, it will provide recreation to hundreds of thousands of visitors to this beautiful lake and shoreline.”



Greers Ferry Dam has far surpassed Kennedy’s vision, becoming a vital resource to the nation. It now serves:

• More than 2 million visitors annually

• Provides more 200 million kilowatt hours of hydroelectric power per year to consumers

• Has prevented more than $560 million in flood damages since its construction



Notably, this podium was also used by President Bill Clinton during the 50th anniversary of the dam's dedication. Now over 60 years old, the lectern has withstood the test of time, having supported speeches from not one, but two U.S. presidents.



It will soon be displayed at the Carl Garner Visitor Center in Heber Springs, Arkansas, where it will continue to inspire all who visit.