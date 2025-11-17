Photo By Cpl. Michael Taggart | The decorated car trunk of U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Andreja Petrulis, a logistics...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Michael Taggart | The decorated car trunk of U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Andreja Petrulis, a logistics officer with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III MEF, and her husband Troy Nusz, both natives of Michigan, is displayed during the III MEF Support Battalion annual trunk or treat event at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 24, 2025. Marines, Sailors, and families across III MEF volunteered and participated in this annual event to celebrate American Halloween traditions overseas and to build unit cohesion, camaraderie, and family readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart) see less | View Image Page

III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion brings Halloween spirit to service members and families stationed overseas Your browser does not support the audio element.

CAMP COURTNEY, Okinawa, Japan — U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion hosted their annual trunk-or-treat event on Oct. 24, 2025, bringing Halloween traditions to service members and families stationed overseas. The event aimed to build unit cohesion, boost readiness, and support families.



Rows of decorated car trunks lined the Camp Courtney parking lot. From spooky cobweb covered cars to bright, bumblebee-themed cubes, every vehicle told its own story. Children dressed in costumes – as vampires and witches, superheroes and Marines – darted from trunk to trunk, eager to grab their next piece of candy. Loud Halloween music filled the air as volunteers handed out candy and food. Marines, friends and families, gathered to celebrate Halloween at the III MSB annual trunk-or-treat.



For service members and their families stationed overseas, many traditional American holidays can be hard to celebrate. Events like III MSB’s annual trunk-or-treat allow for Halloween traditions to be celebrated, bringing in a sense of community and boosting morale.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alexander Witherby and Cpl. Lauryn Legrand, both cyberspace warfare operators with III MEF Information Group, III MEF, dressed as Okarun and Momo from the animated series Dan da Dan, with an alien-themed trunk, participated in the event handing out candy to the trunk-or-treaters.



“I wanted to get out and do something for the community. We haven’t done something in a while so it’s nice to get out,” said Cpl. Legrand. “We live on Hansen, so we don’t get to see kids or families very often, so its honestly just nice to be around families,” said Sgt. Witherby.



In addition to decorated cars, the event featured a volunteer-run food stand, a bouncy house, a DJ and games for all participants to enjoy. Attendees also competed for best costume and best decorated trunk. III MSB has hosted the trunk-or-treat event for the past four years, making it an annual tradition. In recent years, there has been an effort to invite other units to participate as well.



U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Catalina Gallegos, headquarters company commander for III MSB, took charge as the event coordinator. She worked with Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) Okinawa to ensure the event ran smoothly and had the necessary amenities for the event to take place.



“As I personally know, this is the fourth year III MSB hosted this event, but I think it's been going on a long time, and every year we try to include more people. For example, this year we included the MIG. A lot of families live here at Camp Courtney, so we joined efforts to be sure that it was bigger for the kids,” said Capt. Gallegos.



The III MSB trunk-or-treat event brought the spirit of Halloween to Marines and families on Camp Courtney. Events like this help build camaraderie and community, while also serving a vital role to unit readiness and morale.



“Fight tonight, right, well if your family isn’t ready then you’re not ready. I think it’s important to give some troop welfare and that’s what we are after here today,” said Capt. Gallegos.



The night closed with full candy bags and even fuller spirits, marking another successful trunk-or-treat for III MSB.