Vice Admiral Wayne Baze Appointed as the New Naval Inspector General

The Office of the Naval Inspector General welcomed Vice Admiral Wayne Baze as the 43rd Naval Inspector General (NAVIG). Baze, the former Commander of Navy Personnel Command/Deputy Chief of Naval Personnel, was confirmed as a Vice Admiral by the Senate on October 30, 2025.

The Office of the Naval Inspector General welcomed Vice Admiral Wayne Baze as the 43rd Naval Inspector General (NAVIG). Baze, the former Commander of Navy Personnel Command/Deputy Chief of Naval Personnel, was confirmed as a Vice Admiral by the Senate on October 30, 2025.



In September 2025, then Rear Admiral Baze relinquished command of Navy Personnel Command (NPC) to Rear Adm. Kevin Kennedy in Millington, Tennessee. During his tenure since December 2022, Baze prioritized supporting warfighting readiness by enacting policies that supported Sailors. Under his leadership, NPC updated the EMPLOY policy, providing non-deployable Sailors with opportunities for continued service. Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) reforms removed category classifications and enabled tailored detailing based on family needs. The Career Management Pillar’s "Full Power Navy" initiative increased retention through targeted outreach.

Vice Adm. Baze, a Texas native, was commissioned in 1990 after earning a Biology degree from Rice University. A Naval Aviator since 1992, he also holds a Master's in National Security Affairs. Read Vice Admiral Baze’s biography: [https://www.navy.mil/Leadership/Flag-Officer-Biographies/BioDisplay/Article/3642636/vice-admiral-wayne-mouse-baze/](https://www.navy.mil/Leadership/Flag-Officer-Biographies/BioDisplay/Article/3642636/vice-admiral-wayne-mouse-baze/).

Prior to Vice Adm. Baze appointment, Vice Adm. John Fuller was the Naval Inspector General. Fuller retired after 38 years of dedicated service to the United States Navy.