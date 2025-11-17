JBER honors legacy of Mogadishu Warriors Your browser does not support the audio element.

From kettlebell workouts in the gym, rucks in the street, to quiet reflection in the theatre, Alaska’s Chaplain team here at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson went to great lengths to honor and pay respect to the brave servicemembers who fought in the Battle of Mogadishu.



The Army Chaplain team gathered participants to take part in the Mogadishu Mile, a workout designed to simulate the physical intensity Soldiers endured during the events of the Battle of Mogadishu on October 3, 1993. JBER’s Army Chaplains led 19 Soldiers from across JBER through the exercise, starting with a kettlebell-based workout then transitioning into a 2.8-mile ruck to simulate the distance Soldiers traveled under enemy fire during the conflict.



“Remembering the fallen and honoring those who served so boldly is crucial to remembering why we do what we do,” said U.S. Army Chaplain (Maj.) John McDoogle, the lead Chaplain on Richardson and the event coordinator for the Mogadishu Mile. “It helps us remember why we train and reminds us how essential preparation is.”



After completing the day’s physical challenges, participating members came together for a group viewing of the film Black Hawk Down, which depicts the events that occurred. During certain key aspects of the film, Soldiers stopped to discuss the logistics, strategy, and excellence being depicted, as well as reflecting on the courage and selflessness demonstrated by the men.



“The workout was tough, and it took resilience to get through,” said U.S Army Spc. Kyle Barnhill, a Religious Affairs Soldier with the 673d Air Base Wing as well as participant in the event. “These men fought for our country and our freedom so bravely, it felt good honoring them.”