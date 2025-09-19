Commentary - No Airman Left in the Dark: The Power of Timely Feedback

Courtesy Photo | Biography photo of 195th Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant Robbie L. Hunt.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Biography photo of 195th Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant Robbie L. Hunt. see less | View Image Page

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES 09.19.2025 Courtesy Story 195th Wing

One of the most important responsibilities we carry as Non-Commissioned Officers and leaders is ensuring that every Airman receives timely, meaningful feedback and accurate evaluations. These actions are more than boxes to check they are powerful tools that shape careers, guide growth, and ultimately drive the readiness of our Air Force.



Feedback fuels development! The Enlisted Performance Brief (EPB) and Airman Comprehensive Assessment (ACA) are designed to give Airmen clarity on expectations, recognition of strengths, and an honest view of areas for improvement. Without timely completion, we rob Airmen of the opportunity to adjust course and reach their full potential. Feedback should not be delayed until an issue surfaces. Feedback must be continuous, constructive, and on time.



Evaluations build trust and readiness! An evaluation isn’t just a reflection of past performance it’s a statement of confidence in an Airman’s ability to grow, lead, and take on greater responsibility. When we fail to meet deadlines for EPBs or ACAs, we create unnecessary stress, slow down development timelines, and risk undermining the credibility of our processes. Our Airmen deserve better than that!



The bottom line: Timely feedback and evaluations are not optional they are leadership imperatives. They protect the integrity of our development system, strengthen professional growth, and ensure that every Airman is prepared for the challenges of today and tomorrow.



I am counting on every Non-Commissioned Officer, supervisor, and rater across our force to uphold the standard. Let’s ensure our Airmen are equipped with the tools, recognition, and direction they need to succeed. Together, we strengthen the force one deliberate feedback session, one timely evaluation, and one Airman at a time.