C3BM celebrates third year with innovation, integration

The Department of the Air Force Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management is commemorating its third anniversary today, marking three years of leading the DAF’s C3BM modernization efforts.



“Three years ago, our organization was established to deliver an integrated DAF BATTLE NETWORK, the system-of-systems that provides resilient decision advantage to joint and coalition forces,” said Maj. Gen. Luke Cropsey, C3BM program executive officer. “I'm incredibly proud of the progress we've made. Where we stand today is a testament to the dedication of the entire extended team, the collaborative spirit with our joint forces and industry partners, and the unwavering commitment to providing our warfighters with the best possible tools to succeed on the battlefield. We've achieved significant milestones, but our journey is far from over. We’ll continue to innovate and adapt to meet the evolving challenges of today's fight all with an eye toward staying ahead of tomorrow’s demands.”



The most significant change for the PEO was the formal integration of major units who manage many of the more than 50 programs of record that make up the DBN. The initial organization, composed of the Architecture and Systems Engineering team, the Advanced Battle Management System program office, and the Operational Response Team, grew by the realignment of four additional divisions: Command and Control, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance; Kessel Run; Airspace Mission Planning; and Aerial Networks.



Kate Nelson, C3BM director, emphasized the critical importance of getting this part of the fight right for future success.



“Welcoming these four divisions has broadened our expertise and enabled us to deliver more integrated capabilities,” Nelson said. “By formally integrating these new programs and leveraging the talent within them, we're able to provide solutions that address the full spectrum of operational needs.”



The Tactical Operations Center-Light, an ABMS prototype, is one example of delivering on this operational focus. During the Army-led Project Convergence Capstone 5 earlier this year, Airmen refined the integration of the TOC-L Major Release 1 with joint force assets. That event, and others, helped inform the development of the TOC-L Major Release 2 prototype, announced in July, which aims to enhance portability, survivability, and integration within the DAF BATTLE NETWORK. The TOC-L also saw its first operational deployment this past year, providing core network connectivity for command and control to forward-deployed battle managers in Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa.



“The DAF BATTLE NETWORK is designed to be a living system, constantly evolving to meet the demands of the future fight,” said Gordon Kordyak, C3BM deputy program executive officer. “We've made significant investments in scalability and adaptability, ensuring the network can seamlessly integrate new technologies and accommodate future growth.”



To enhance collaboration and efficiency, the PEO also adopted an Integrated Product Team construct. This includes “Mission Increment” IPTs that focus on integrating weapon system deliveries and “Stack” IPTs responsible for strategy and implementation planning for each layer of the DBN’s technical structure. Feedback from the IPTs will be incorporated at the product-team level, creating a continuous feedback loop.



“The integrated product team construct is core to our ability to expand and scale capabilities that can be seamlessly integrated and rapidly deployed,” said Dr. Bryan Tipton, C3BM chief of Architecture and Systems Engineering. “Through the IPT model, we're breaking down silos, fostering innovation, and ultimately, enhancing the lethality and survivability of our forces by extending the teamwork and collaboration beyond the PEO to the requirements and warfighting communities, other program offices, and resource providers.”



Finally, to guide future efforts into 2026 and beyond, the PEO recently established new strategic anchors: building operational credibility and responsiveness, implementing DBN-wide technical strategies, and targeting lethal enablers. By concentrating on these key areas, the PEO aims to deliver tangible improvements to warfighter effectiveness and technological superiority.



C3BM’s work will continue to be foundational to future air and space operations, prioritizing resilient and adaptable networking of the DAF BATTLE NETWORK to achieve decision advantage in the modern battlespace.