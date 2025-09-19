Notes from the USAG Benelux in Brussels Town Hall and Newcomers Brief – Sept. 18, 2025

Courtesy Photo | The USAG Benelux garrison commander, USAG Benelux in Brussels deputy garrison manager,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The USAG Benelux garrison commander, USAG Benelux in Brussels deputy garrison manager, along with directors and representatives from the garrison hosted a Town Hall for the Brussels community on Sept. 18, 2025, at NATO HQ in Brussels, Belgium. see less | View Image Page

Welcome from the garrison commander



Col. Patrick Hofmann, USAG Benelux commander, welcomed everyone to the Town Hall.

Hofmann expressed his appreciation for our team and their families, emphasized the importance of providing quality services and keeping the community informed and connected.



Information from the deputy garrison manager



Jeff Gliedman, USAG Benelux in Brussels deputy garrison manager, reminded the community that the Alert! Mass Notification System is the fastest way to receive important information such as protest advisories, winter weather delays and other emergency notices. Staff are available to help newcomers sign up, even if they are not on a military network.



Gliedman encouraged community members to use the Interactive Customer Evaluation (ICE) System to provide feedback and include their name so staff can respond and ask follow-up questions, if needed.



Gliedman updated the community on the Brussels consolidation progress. The Fitness Center will remain in Building 3 for a few more months while improvements and construction continue around the school area. The move to a comparable facility is planned for February or March 2026, allowing the garrison time to outfit the new space and maintain service levels.



Once completed, the Brussels consolidation will move everything to one site to add convenience and create a greater sense of community for everyone.



Q: Is there a plan to modify parking on USAG Benelux in Brussels?

A: Yes, there is a plan to modify some of the existing parking and try to better utilize the existing parking spaces with the clinic. That doesn’t create more parking but we’re trying to make the necessary space. Parking is going to be tight while construction is ongoing but there is a longer-term plan to add more parking spaces.



Gliedman received a request for legal services to come back to Brussels. After speaking with the Northern Law Center, legal services will return starting in November. More information will be published in the coming weeks.



Brussels Army Health Clinic



Col. Matthew Clark, SHAPE Healthcare Facility commander, introduced a new initiative called “Caught You Caring” which allows the garrison to recognize outstanding service in real-time and share best practices immediately.



Lt. Col. Ebony Peterman, Brussels Army Health Clinic officer in charge, informed the community of the services provided by clinic and reminded everyone that the clinic is located on Sterrebeek Annex, the previous Brussels American School campus.



Peterman listed the different services available at the clinic, these services include primary care, limited laboratory and radiology services, and rotating dental and optometry appointments



Peterman recommended the community download the My Care Overseas app and the MHS Genesis app to view the patient portal, records, send messages to primary care providers and manage referrals.



Peterman announced the dates for the upcoming flu drive on Nov. 5, 12 and 19 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the clinic. Children under three and anyone who cannot attend at those times should book an appointment through the appointment line.



Q: Who can be seen at the Brussels Army Health Clinic?

A: Active-Duty service members and family members who have Tricare Prime can be seen at the Brussels Army Health Clinic. For all others, it varies from person to person based on their orders or contracts and insurance providers.



Religious Support



Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Frantzo Saint-Val, USAG Benelux garrison chaplain, introduced a new church service to the community. Protestant chapel services will return to Brussels on the first Sunday of every month, beginning Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. in the former Brussels American School building, room 1.



Abigail Alfred, Club Beyond representative, listed the religious events and groups.



Catholic Women of the Chapel

• USAG Community Room from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Sept. 22 | Oct. 20 | Nov. 17 | Dec. 1

Protestant Women of the Chapel

• Old School Annex from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Sept. 19 and 26 | Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 | Nov. 7, 14 and 21 | Dec. 5 and 12

Club Beyond High School

• Old School Annex from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

• Sept. 22 (combined Middle School and High School)

• Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27 | Nov. 3, 10 and 17 | Dec. 1

Club Beyond Middle School

• Old School Annex from 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

• Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 | Nov. 5, 12 and 19 | Dec. 3

NATO HQ Bible Study Thursdays at 11:30 a.m.



Alfred has a list of English-speaking Catholic and Protestant churches in the community available upon request. You can email her at aalfred@clubbeyond.org.



FMWR and ACS



Stacy Perez, USAG Benelux Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation director, showcased the different services and opportunities both FMWR and Army Community Service offers.



There are a wide range of services available including the lending closet, Exceptional Family Member Program assistance, Family Advocacy, employment and financial readiness counseling and volunteer opportunities.



FMWR continues to bring recreation programs to Brussels and is working to improve communication following community feedback.



Discounted NFL tickets are now available directly through the ticket vendor for London and Munich games.



Stay informed on FMWR and ACS services by visiting their website. You can also learn more by watching the newcomers’ video.



Q: There were two questions regarding cancellations of events and activities without notification.

A: No one is authorized to close services or cancel an event without permission from the garrison commander or FMWR director. We will look into cancellations and ensure this does not happen again.



Directorate of Human Resources



Christopher Snuggs, USAG Benelux Central Processing Facility supervisor, discussed the services that his team offers. ID cards, DEERS updates, retirement services and official passports can be done on Brussels Main. Retirement and Survivor Benefit Plan briefings can be conducted locally during visiting days to reduce travel to SHAPE, if desired.



If personnel are working outside the Schengen area, according to the foreign clearance guide, a visa is required. For official travel, personnel can reach out to the CPF for assistance for both visas and official passports. Visas and passports for non-official travel must be done through the U.S. Embassy.



Transition assistance, command sponsorship and early return independents, need to be completed at SHAPE.



Snuggs informed the community that they are located on Brussels Main, building 4, room 311.



Education Services



Randy McNally, USAG Benelux Education Office supervisor, provided information on education services in the Benelux.



The USAG Benelux in Brussels Education Center is in Building 4 and is open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.



The office is run by volunteers, anyone interested in volunteering can visit the Education Office and scan the QR code on the door to get involved.



Services provided by the USAG Benelux Education Office include tuition assistance, credentialing assistance, education counseling and the national testing center.



The testing facilities for the Education Office are located on SHAPE and USAG Benelux in Brunssum. There are also on-post classes available through University of Maryland Global Campus and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.



Contact the Education Office to make an appointment.



Logistics Readiness Center



Richard Haacker, USAG Benelux Logistics Readiness Center installation transportation officer, listed the different services provided by the LRC and Personal Property Office.



Services within the PPO include assisting with household goods, documentation handling, coordinating with carriers, managing storage, resolving logistics issues, quality assurance and control, providing reports and data, ensuring accountability and vehicle transportation.



The LRC Drivers Testing Station will help personnel schedule Belgian drivers testing and government vehicle licensing classes.

For questions, contact the Logistics Readiness Center.



Housing



Kylee Moore, USAG Benelux Directorate of Public Works director, provided information on the housing office, utility information and yard maintenance.



Moore advised residents to use the standard Benelux lease to avoid financial surprises and to bring the first utility bill to the housing office for review.



Both home and renter’s insurance and maintenance and yard care are responsibilities of the tenant under Belgian law.



The military clause states that tenants can break the lease with a 30-day notice. Those on a Belgian lease will require a 90-day notice and a one-month penalty for early termination.



Q: If we extend to stay here, do we need to do anything with our lease?

A: If you’re on a standard Belgian lease, it should be accommodated, however, call the housing office to confirm and if needed, they can help transfer you to a new lease.



Public Affairs



Marie-Lise Baneton, USAG Benelux Public Affairs director, introduced the main tasks of the Public Affairs Office – organize and orchestrate host nation relations for the garrison and command information sharing.



USAG Benelux recently introduced a new app – My Army Post app – to the community which is available on apple and google play. The app contains contact information, event information, gate hours and more.



Provost Marshall



Capt. Chad Boyer, USAG Benelux in Brussels provost marshal, provided guidance on drinking in Belgium, risk reduction, traffic stops and road conditions.



Boyer explained that the legal limit for drivers is blood alcohol concentration (BAC) 0.05 and most European beers contain around eight to eleven percent alcohol per volume. Off-post DUI charges will be brought to the attention of the installation and unit commander.



To reduce risk of theft don’t leave expensive items or valuables in a vehicle or in plain sight and when travelling, leave lights on, a car in the driveway and ask a friend or neighbor to get your mail or ask the post office to hold your mail.



Information on road conditions and weather can be found on the USAG Benelux website - road conditions page.



During a traffic stop, personnel must provide the SHAPE vehicle registration form because the police will not be able to find it in the Belgian data base. Also provide your driver’s license and proof of insurance.



Q: I have Soldiers that talk about how they can drink under 21 here, what is the Army guidance on this?

A: The legal drinking age in Belgium is 16. So, if a 19-year-old U.S. service member is stationed in Belgium, legally they are allowed to consume alcohol.



Closing Comments



Hofmann concluded the Town Hall by thanking participants for the feedback and the discussion, the next Town Hall will take place on Dec. 9, 2025, at the Brussels Unit School.