POW/MIA Day: After 77 years, her father’s remains were returned home

By Jefferson Wolfe

Fort Lee Public Affairs Officer



FORT LEE, Va. — Fort Lee welcomed Linda Chauvin to the Gregg-Adams Club to speak during the annual POW/MIA luncheon, honoring those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain missing from past conflicts.



Chauvin is the daughter of World War II Airman 2nd Lt. Eugene Shauvin. She changed her name to restore it to the original French version, as her father had planned to do when he returned from the war.



Her father was an Army Air Corps Pathfinder troop carrier pilot, who was killed on September 17, 1944, while flying one of six lead planes in Operation Market Garden. The Aircraft, a Douglas C-47 sky train, was shot town near the village of Retie in Belgium.



Two others involved in the recovery also attended the luncheon. They were 1st Sgt. Richard Garcia, currently assigned to the 54th Quartermaster Company, who was present when Shauvin’s remains were found in 2021, and Habibah Prevost, currently a Combined Arms Support Command employee, who was a sergeant first class helping to look for remains in 2003.



Chauvin was three when her father left home.



In 1999, her quest began to find his remains at the Belgian crash site. In 2003 she worked alongside a Central ID Lab Hawaii team in an excavation that was left incomplete.



In 2021 she was present when a DPAA team returned to complete the task. A year later, the call came confirming that remains found were positively identified as her father's.



In July of 2022 she was able to finally get closure and had a memorial service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Spokane, Washington, where her father was laid to rest near other members of the Shauvin Family. Over 100 people attended the memorial to pay respects to the pilot who was finally back home.



National POW/MIA Recognition Day reminds us of those still missing from World War II, the Cold War, Korean War, the Vietnam War and other designated conflicts. We will not forget these patriots who were willing to give their all to preserve and protect our freedoms. Nor will we forget their families who have kept faith and pursued answers these many years.