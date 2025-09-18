UCT 1 Turns Over Expeditionary Engineering Mission in 6th Fleet Area of Operations

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg | Sailors assigned Underwater Construction Team One (UCT 1), Commander, Task Force 68,...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg | Sailors assigned Underwater Construction Team One (UCT 1), Commander, Task Force 68, and 22 Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) pose for a group photo during a turnover ceremony held Sept. 8, 2025, aboard Camp Mitchell on Naval Station Rota. The ceremony marked the completion of a six month deployment and the transfer of responsibility between Construction Dive Detachment Alfa (CDD/A) and Construction Dive Detachment Bravo (CDD/B). UCT 1, CDD/A, currently deployed under 22NCR, is a specially trained and equipped unit within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces, that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments. see less | View Image Page

Sailors assigned to Underwater Construction Team One (UCT 1) marked the completion of a demanding six month deployment and transferred responsibility between Construction Dive Detachment Alfa (CDD/A) and Construction Dive Detachment Bravo (CDD/B) during a turnover ceremony held Sept. 8, 2025, aboard Camp Mitchell on Naval Station Rota.



The event celebrated the achievements of CDD/A’s Seabee Divers across Europe and Africa and signaled the seamless continuity provided by the new detachment which will carry forward expeditionary engineering, underwater construction and maritime infrastructure assessments in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.



“From the Adriatic to the Baltic, CDD/A’s professionalism and technical excellence enabled our Allies and U.S. 6th Fleet to assess critical waterfront infrastructure and seafloor conditions,” said Capt. Allen Willey, 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22NCR) commodore. “Their work, performing hydrographic surveys in Croatia, Iceland, and Morocco and the installation of expedient film reinforced panels during BALTOPS, demonstrates the invaluable impact UCT-1 brings to expeditionary operations in Europe and Africa.”



Willey commended the outgoing detachment for its achievements and expressed confidence in the incoming team.



“As we welcome CDD/B, I know this new team will continue to build on the success of the previous team, strengthening our partnerships across U.S. 6th Fleet,” said Willey.



During their deployment, the 16 member CDD/A detachment accomplishments include:



• Enabled a historic port call for the nuclear-powered submarine USS Newport News (SSN 750) at the industrial harbor in Hvalfjordour fjord, north of Reykjavik, Iceland, by conducting an infrastructure assessment to ensure the safety of the submarine prior to its arrival.



• Participated in BALTOPS 25 along Latvia’s Baltic coast, conducting removal of navigation hazards, exothermic cutting training, and construction of a boat ramp and seawall alongside Latvian explosive ordnance disposal divers and army engineers in Liepaja, Latvia.



• Supported a multinational effort in Pabrade, Lithuania, to recover four missing soldiers and an M88A2 armored recovery vehicle; helped locate the vehicle and dove beneath thick mud to attach steel cables, enabling the U.S. Army to recover it from the bog.



• Inspected a damaged pier at Naval Station Rota, ensuring the readiness of underwater systems and maritime infrastructure critical to U.S. 6th Fleet operations.



• Completed a comprehensive port assessment with the Croatian Navy at Port Brizine and Lora Naval Base on the Dalmatian coast; identified critical repairs and collected multi-beam hydrographic and geotechnical data to improve NATO ship access to Split, Croatia.



• Led a dive subject matter expert exchange and maritime infrastructure assessment in Casablanca, Morocco, with the Royal Moroccan Navy and the Naval Oceanographic Office, focusing on hydrographic surveys, underwater inspection procedures, hyperbaric medicine, and dive casualty management, resulting in stronger relationships and expanded access to the Atlantic port city.



Construction Dive Detachment Bravo now assumes responsibility for ongoing missions and upcoming tasking.



CDD/B’s sailors will continue port inspections, floating security barrier maintenance, pier repairs, bilateral dive-training, expedient boat ramp construction, hydrographic surveys and other security cooperation engagements with partner nations, ensuring favorable conditions for freedom of movement across the sea to land interface for U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO forces.



Capt. Jeremy Wheat, Commander Task Force (CTF) 68 commodore, highlighted the larger strategic impact of UCT 1’s mission.



“The men and women of UCT 1 embody the spirit of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force,” Wheat said. “Executing complex engineering tasks while remaining ready to move at a moment’s notice requires unmatched discipline and skill.”



Wheat said that UCT 1 remains a vital component of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force.



“CDD/A’s achievements have enhanced maritime security and operational readiness across two continents,” said Wheat. “CDD/B now takes the helm, and I am confident they will continue to deliver the same level of excellence and support to our joint and allied partners.”



Under the command of 22NCR and CTF 68, UCT 1 provides specialized underwater engineering and construction support to enable fleet maneuver and sustainment, recover damaged infrastructure and enhance interoperability with Allies and partners.



22nd NCR, headquartered in Rota, Spain, commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests.



CTF 68 is a part of the U.S. 6th Fleet and commands all Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces, in U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces bridge the gap from sea to shore and provide expeditionary capabilities in remote, complex and austere environments.