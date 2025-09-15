Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCSD Emergency Medicine Physician Named Finalist in Fourth Annual Young Investigator Competition

    NMCSD Emergency Medicine Physician Named Finalist in Fourth Annual Young Investigator Competition

    Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (Sep, 10, 2025) – Lt. Erin N. Snyder, an emergency medicine physician at...... read more read more

    SAN DIEEGO, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    SAN DIEGO (April XX, 2025) – Lt. Erin N. Snyder, an emergency medicine physician at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), was selected as a finalist in the Fourth Annual Young Investigator Competition hosted by the Clinical Investigations Program Office under the Defense Health Agency (DHA) Research and Engineering Directorate.

    Lt. Snyder’s research, titled “Dimensions of a Ruler to Measure and Mark Donor Blood Bags to Reliably Fill to 450mL,”addresses a critical operational challenge in combat casualty care: the need for precise, reliable field methods to collect whole blood from walking blood bank donors in austere or forward environments.

    “This work was driven by the need to support field medics and corpsmen who are providing life-saving care far from the safety and structure of a hospital,” said Snyder. “Being able to standardize a reliable way to fill donor blood bags to the proper volume with just a ruler and marker could reduce preventable deaths from hemorrhage, which remains the leading cause of battlefield mortality, as well as reduce complications and reduce the cognitive load on the end user.”

    Snyder’s two-phase research project demonstrated that simple measurement tools—specifically, a marked ruler placed along the blood bag—could foster accurate blood volume collection to within ±10% of the 450mL target. This is critical due to the precise balance required between the blood volume and the citrate preservative in the bag. Underfilling risks citrate-induced hypocalcemia, while overfilling can result in clot formation and line blockage, both of which can compromise patient outcomes in the field.

    “This research exemplifies the kind of pragmatic, mission-driven innovation that we need in military medicine,” said Capt. Nancy Miller, Director of Professional Education at NMCSD. “Lt. Snyder’s approach is resourceful, simple to implement, and directly supports warfighter survivability in the most challenging conditions.”

    Snyder was selected as one of the top submissions – and the only U.S. Navy selectee – from among 35 finalists across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, whose research addressed a wide array of topics from surgical systems in space to fitness risk factors and trauma care innovations. The competition recognizes exceptional scientific inquiry and research with direct military relevance.

    Her work is supported by the Combat Trauma Research Group – West and reflects NMCSD’s broader commitment to medical readiness and innovation.
    The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our patients, staff, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 20:09
    Story ID: 548687
    Location: SAN DIEEGO, US
    Web Views: 49
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCSD Emergency Medicine Physician Named Finalist in Fourth Annual Young Investigator Competition, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NMCSD Emergency Medicine Physician Named Finalist in Fourth Annual Young Investigator Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMCSD
    NMRTC San Diego
    LT Erin Snyder
    Young Investigator Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download