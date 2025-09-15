USACE LA District commander underscores wildfire recovery, partnerships at NAWIC gala

Photo By Stephen Baack | Assistant Fire Chief Karen Rindone of the Long Beach Fire Department delivers the...... read more read more Photo By Stephen Baack | Assistant Fire Chief Karen Rindone of the Long Beach Fire Department delivers the keynote address during the National Association of Women in Construction Los Angeles Chapter’s Board of Directors Installation Gala Sept. 16 at the Los Angeles County Fire Museum. see less | View Image Page

BELLFLOWER, Calif. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took part in the National Association of Women in Construction Los Angeles Chapter’s Installation Gala, Sept. 16 at the Los Angeles County Fire Museum.



Col. Andrew Baker, commander of the Los Angeles District, spoke about USACE’s role in helping Los Angeles communities recover from this year’s wildfires.



Baker’s remarks centered on the USACE debris removal mission, led by Task Force Phoenix — a specially organized team of personnel drawn from across the enterprise. While the mission belongs to the task force, Baker said it has been especially meaningful for the LA District, as the wildfires struck within the district’s area of operations and directly affected its people.



“Out of our Los Angeles District family, three of our employees and one of our retirees lost their homes,” Baker said. “This mission affected us not just as professionals, but as neighbors, friends and community members.”



The district’s Emergency Operations team has played an active role throughout the response, coordinating closely with Task Force Phoenix, FEMA, Cal OES and Los Angeles County. As the mission transitions from emergency response toward long-term recovery, responsibility will soon shift to the LA District.



To date, the debris removal effort has cleared more than 9,500 properties in six months — the fastest large-scale wildfire debris removal in USACE history. Crews removed more than 2.6 million tons of debris, the equivalent of more than 218,000 truckloads, and supported cleanup at several schools in the Pasadena and Los Angeles unified school districts.



Baker emphasized that lessons learned from USACE’s work in Maui following the 2023 wildfires helped shape operations in Los Angeles County. Shared contracts, experienced leaders and tested community engagement practices allowed USACE to move quickly and sustain close coordination with local, state and federal partners.



A hallmark of the mission has been direct engagement with survivors. USACE teams met face-to-face with residents during property walkthroughs, town halls and community outreach events. They also worked to help families recover sentimental items when possible.



“In one case, crews recovered a police badge that had belonged to a veteran and longtime officer — a priceless heirloom that his son feared was lost forever,” Baker said. “In another, a boy’s grandfather’s coin collection was found and returned to him. These moments reminded us that recovery is about more than debris; it’s about people.”



Baker also placed the Los Angeles District effort in context with past wildfire recoveries. The Camp Fire in 2018 required 18 months to clear 11,000 properties, while the Woolsey Fire cleanup in Ventura and Los Angeles counties took 12 months to clear 1,700 properties.



“Together, with strong partnerships and lessons learned, we helped thousands of families take the first step toward rebuilding their lives,” Baker said. “The success here sets a benchmark for how quickly and safely wildfire debris can be cleared, not just in California, but across the nation.”