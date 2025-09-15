USINDOPACOM Commander, Deputy Secretary of State Visit Marshall Islands to Strengthen Partnership

MAJURO, Republic of the Marshall Islands — Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau completed their first visits to the Republic of the Marshall Islands Sept. 18, 2025. The visit demonstrated the United States’ commitment to deepening partnerships and advancing shared priorities in the Pacific.
Paparo and Landau met with U.S. Embassy Majuro staff and thanked them for their work strengthening the U.S.-RMI relationship. They held a bilateral meeting with RMI President Hilda Heine, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Kalani Kaneko, and National Security Adviser Christopher deBrum, where they discussed security cooperation, regional stability, and opportunities to enhance infrastructure in the face of shared challenges.
The delegation visited the Pacific International Inc. dock and observed how critical maritime infrastructure supported RMI’s connectivity and commerce. They also received a briefing from the Marshall Islands Marine Resources Authority, the national agency responsible for managing and conserving the country’s fisheries and marine resources, which emphasized the importance of sustainable practices to RMI’s economy and way of life.
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command remains committed to enhancing stability in the region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.
