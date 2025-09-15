The 377th Air Base Wing hosted its Annual History Seminar on Sept. 17, 2025, highlighting the military and scientific legacy of organizations based at Kirtland AFB. The event featured seven guest speakers, including historians from Sandia National Laboratories and Los Alamos National Laboratory. Dr. Justin Olmstead of Sandia discussed the evolution of psychological warfare and its relevance to modern tactics. The seminar opened with remarks from wing historian Jeremiah Foster, who emphasized the importance of preserving institutional memory. The event drew military personnel, researchers and historians from across the region. (Air Force Photo by Todd R. Berenger

Date Taken: 09.17.2025 Date Posted: 09.18.2025