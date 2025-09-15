Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    History Seminar

    NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Story by Todd Berenger 

    377th Air Base Wing

    The 377th Air Base Wing hosted its Annual History Seminar on Sept. 17, 2025, highlighting the military and scientific legacy of organizations based at Kirtland AFB. The event featured seven guest speakers, including historians from Sandia National Laboratories and Los Alamos National Laboratory. Dr. Justin Olmstead of Sandia discussed the evolution of psychological warfare and its relevance to modern tactics. The seminar opened with remarks from wing historian Jeremiah Foster, who emphasized the importance of preserving institutional memory. The event drew military personnel, researchers and historians from across the region. (Air Force Photo by Todd R. Berenger

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
