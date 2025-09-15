Kirtland strengthens and connects families through medical resource expo

Photo By Airman Alenne Mojica | A service member speaks with representatives of 41 Wellness during the Bump and Beyond...... read more read more Photo By Airman Alenne Mojica | A service member speaks with representatives of 41 Wellness during the Bump and Beyond Expo at the 377th Medical Group, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Sept. 17. The 377 MDG hosted the Bump and Beyond Expo to help bridge gaps in specialty care not available at the 377 MDG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alenne Mojica) see less | View Image Page

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- The 377th Medical Group at Kirtland hosted the Bump and Beyond Expo Sept. 17, showcasing its dedication to ensuring Airmen and families have access to vital health care and support resources.



The expo brought together a wide range of local agencies, specialists and community organizations in one location, giving families the chance to ask questions and learn more about navigating both military and civilian health care systems.



“We wanted to give our beneficiaries direct access to these experts, so they know what resources are available to them and how to use them,” said Lt. Col. Susan Joseph, 377th Medical Group chief nurse executive.



Recognizing that women’s health is an area where specialized providers can sometimes be in short supply, the 377th MDG works proactively with local hospitals, specialists and community partners to ensure families receive comprehensive care. The Bump and Beyond Expo was designed to make those connections visible and accessible, ensuring families know exactly where to turn—on base or in the community—for the care they need. It reflects the MDG’s commitment to going beyond clinic walls and working tirelessly to support every family.



Local health care agencies and specialists in attendance included maternal and child health providers, family and home visiting services, a CPR instructor, a TRICARE representative, faith-based organizations and others. The mix of participants highlighted the importance of guiding beneficiaries through a complex network of resources.



“This event is about exposing beneficiaries to the broad range of resources that are at their disposal,” said Col. Steven Fox, 377th MDG commander. “The gathering strengthens our clinic’s connection with the community with the goal of enhancing the patient experience leading up to and through delivery.”



The 377th MDG uses events like the Bump and Beyond Expo to strengthen partnerships and ensure Airmen and their families stay informed, connected and mission ready.