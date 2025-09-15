Red Cross Volunteer Completes Dental Assistant Training at Fort Leavenworth

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | American Red Cross volunteer Rhonda Sherman successfully completed the Red Cross...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | American Red Cross volunteer Rhonda Sherman successfully completed the Red Cross Dental Assistant Training Program at Munson Army Health Center’s Smith Dental Clinic Sept. 17. The program provides free vocational training to military spouses, retirees, and family members, who hold a valid military ID, at participating military installations. Graduates leave the program with the skills to assist in procedures, take dental X-rays, and support a variety of clinical needs. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas -- Munson Army Health Center’s Smith Dental Clinic celebrated the graduation of American Red Cross volunteer Rhonda Sherman, who successfully completed the Red Cross Dental Assistant Training Program, Sept. 17.



The Red Cross Dental Assistant Training Program provides free vocational training to military spouses, retirees, and family members, who hold a valid military ID, at participating military installations. Graduates leave the program with the skills to assist in procedures, take dental X-rays, and support a variety of clinical needs.



“I had no prior experience in the dental field, but I’ve always been fascinated by teeth,” Sherman said. “This program gave me the chance to learn from the ground up. I loved the training, especially being able to support Soldiers with their dental care. It’s challenging, but the reward of helping others makes it all worth it.”



“This is a fabulous program and a great partnership with the Smith Dental Clinic and Munson Army Health Center here at Fort Leavenworth,” said graduation attendee Jason Ramlow, regional program director, Service to the Armed Forces and International Services, American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas. Part of Ramlow’s duties include supporting the dental assistant programs on Fort Leavenworth and Fort Leonard Wood. “The dental staff provides the instruction, and the Red Cross helps with student selection, support during the program, and verifying completion. Programs like this exist not only across military installations in the United States but also overseas, offering military spouses and retirees valuable career training while strengthening dental clinics’ ability to provide world-class care.”



Sherman began the program at Smith in February, dedicating more than 1,000 hours to hands-on training alongside Army dental professionals. Her training included traditional coursework before moving into hands on instruction. During the graduation ceremony, she received certificates of completion and was honored with a small celebration hosted by the Smith Dental Clinic team.



“It was a pretty involved program. About 40-hour work weeks of study and lecture and studying instruments. She learned all of it and then the rest of her training time was chairside learning from our other assistants and our doctors. She is going to be an excellent dental assistant,” said Capt. Kyle Wilson, a dentist assigned to Smith, who oversaw the dental aspect of Sherman’s training.



For Sherman, the program was demanding but fulfilling.



“It’s a big commitment — 1,000 hours over several months — but I would encourage any military spouse or retiree interested in dental care to give it a shot,” she said. “I’m so grateful to Munson Army Health Center, the Smith Dental Clinic staff, and the Red Cross for making this opportunity possible.”



Ramlow and clinic staff hope to begin another dental assistant training rotation after the new year.