Serving Mind, Body, and Spirit: How Military Chaplains and COSC Units Are Transforming Mental Health Support in the Field

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Lindsay Clifton and Capt. Timothy Fillmore, both assigned to the 1835th Combat and Operational Stress Control detachment out of Denver, Colorado, set up a communications tower during WAREX at Fort Dix, New Jersey, in July 2025. The 1835th COSC focused on mitigating combat stress, supporting mental resiliency, and enhancing unit readiness in an austere environment for the two-week exercise.

In the face of increasing demands on soldiers during multi-domain operations and large-scale combat operations (LSCO), the U.S. Army Reserve is redefining how it supports mental resilience and spiritual well-being in the battlespace. During a recent WAREX (Warrior Exercise), the 1835th Combat and Operational Stress Control (COSC) detachment and their embedded Unit Ministry Team (UMT) demonstrated what it means to keep the Army resilient — not just in body, but in mind and spirit. Their presence isn’t always seen in headlines, but their impact is felt in every soldier who finds strength in a time of weakness, purpose in a moment of confusion, or peace amid the chaos.



UMTs, hailing from the Army Chaplain Corps are chaplains and religious affairs specialists, who go beyond serving as spiritual leaders. According to Chaplain Candidate, 1st Lt. Dane Barnes, who is assigned to the 1835th COSC, their mission has two core competencies: providing religious support and advising the commander.



“We belong to our soldiers,” said Barnes. “But functionally, we work for the commander to implement a religious support plan that guarantees every soldier’s free exercise of religion. That includes pastoral counseling and care for the total soldier.”



This balance, serving both soldiers and leadership, allows UMTs to be uniquely positioned as both spiritual shepherds and strategic advisors, offering commanders insights into the morale and mental readiness of their units.



That care often includes traumatic event management, battlefield circulation, and proactive unit needs assessments. Barnes explained, “We’re the oil in the machine that keeps it from grinding. And if it breaks, we’re the ones who help prevent further damage.”



But spirituality here goes beyond religion. “Spirituality is also a sense of purpose or identity,” Barnes continued. “When that’s fragmented, we work side-by-side with behavioral health to help rebuild it.”



COSC units are specifically designed to mitigate combat stress, support mental resilience, and enhance unit readiness. Their core function is psychological, but the impact is often mission-critical.



A defining task of COSC units during high-intensity operations is to take fragmented, depleted groups of soldiers and make them functional again. Whether the unit has lost personnel in combat or has been overrun with psychological trauma, the COSC’s role is to pick up the pieces.



“When there’s only 11 people left from multiple units for example, we step in,” Capt. Timothy Fillmore, executive officer (XO) for the 1835th COSC said. “We make sure they’re mentally fit, and we ensure they can still function as a fighting force.”



The phrase “fingers back on triggers” encapsulates this mission: restoring soldiers’ operational capability.



The UMT–COSC Partnership



What sets this operation apart is the deep integration between UMTs and the COSC.



“It’s like a conversation between a psychiatrist and a chaplain,” said Barnes. “There’s this intersection of science and spirit. Some people need to talk to a mental health provider. Others need someone who can speak to the soul.”



This synergy is especially important given that chaplains are the only providers with full confidentiality under military law, often serving as a safe entry point for soldiers hesitant to seek mental health support due to stigma.



Behavioral health personnel are trained mandatory reporters. But as Spc. Edward Noyes, a behavioral health tech with the 1835th explained: “We work closely with chaplains. If a soldier needs full confidentiality, we guide them to the chaplain. Our job is about connection—making friends, building trust, and starting those crucial conversations.”



A Clinic in the Field



During WAREX, the COSC established a mock field clinic using a GP Medium tent. Though not certified to perform real-time clinical evaluations during training, teams ran daily sessions on stress management, sleep hygiene, anger management, and even couples communication.



The unit also practiced battlefield circulation, where two-to-three-person teams visited units across the area of operations.



“It’s about presence,” said Fillmore. “Going to the soldiers where they are. Once they know you, they’ll open up, sometimes about very personal things like family losses or trauma. And that moment can be the difference between mission success and breakdown.”



This proactive approach is essential, especially in exercises simulating mass casualty (MASCAL) events or high-stress combat situations. When traditional structures break down, COSC and UMTs help soldiers reconstitute themselves, physically, emotionally, and operationally.



Occupational Therapy: A Hidden Gem in Mental Health



One often-overlooked role in this framework is the Occupational Therapy (OT) specialist. Spc. Shira Goldsmith, who brings two years of civilian OT experience, explained, “While psychologists focus on what’s happening in your mind, OTs help you figure out how to continue living your life. It’s about regaining functionality, managing meds, building routines, learning how to keep going.”



She described making pillboxes, creating picture schedules for those who struggle to read, and helping soldiers who feel overwhelmed build structure in chaos. “Our goal is to help you be a person again, not just a patient.”



Prepping for Deployment



According to Fillmore, WAREX is the final stage in a year-long crawl-walk-run training pipeline. “We had two field training exercises (FTXs) leading into this,” he explained. “Now we’re in the ‘run’ phase. This is the closest thing to deployment we can replicate before several soldiers are cross-leveled to the 1908th COSC deploying to CENTCOM,” said Fillmore. “This experience is vital. They’re learning battlefield circulation, warrior tasks, convoy ops, even public speaking.”



Noyes described the transformation, “Before the Army, I wasn’t a good public speaker. Now I’m briefing groups of tired, hot soldiers on sleep hygiene. It’s real. It’s gritty. And it matters.”



Holding Space for Each Other



One recurring theme in every interview was emotional load, the weight of caring for others in an environment designed to test the limits.



So who checks on the caregivers?



“We check on each other,” said Fillmore. “Every night I walk around, talk to the troops. They ask about me too. We’re all holding space for each other.”



That culture of mutual support, empathy, and cohesion was described as “unique” by many in the unit. “We’re not all 22-year-olds,” Fillmore continued. “There’s real life experience here. And real compassion.”



The Human Element of Readiness



As the Army continues to embrace the realities of LSCO and complex operational environments, chaplains and COSC units represent a modern, holistic approach to soldier wellness. They’re not only preserving force readiness but ensuring that the human element of warfare isn’t forgotten.



“Soldiers need more than tactics,” said Barnes. “They need someone to talk to. Someone to help them make sense of what they’ve seen, done, or lost. That’s what we’re here for.”



Whether it’s a Bible, a behavioral health screening, or a picture-based schedule taped to a bunk, these teams are proving that resilience isn’t just built, it’s sustained through community, compassion, and care.