AMC Highlights Rapid Global Mobility During USecAF Visit

Photo By Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams | Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier meets with Airmen during a luncheon at...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams | Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier meets with Airmen during a luncheon at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 15, 2025. Lohmeier’s visit allowed U.S. Transportation Command and Air Mobility Command senior leaders along with Airmen the opportunity to highlight how the commands are ready to project, maneuver, and sustain the joint force anytime, anywhere in support of national objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams) see less | View Image Page

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES 09.18.2025 Courtesy Story Air Mobility Command

Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier met with leaders at U.S. Transportation Command and Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, during a visit Sept. 15, 2025.



This immersion deepened Lohmeier's understanding of how AMC's Rapid Global Mobility mission underpins all other Joint Force missions, particularly in the key areas of Airmen, Mission, and Commitment as outlined by AMC Commander Gen. Johnny Lamontagne.



Lohmeier also discussed successes and challenges with AMC staff.



"Hearing directly from our staff representatives is critical for my understanding, not only of the outstanding work these organizations do, but also of some of the hurdles we as a department face," said Lohmeier. "These authentic discussions help me wrap my arms how I might better provide the resources and guidance they need to accomplish their critical mission."



Lohmeier’s visit allowed U.S. Transportation Command and Air Mobility Command senior leaders and Airmen the opportunity to highlight how the commands are ready to project, maneuver, and sustain the joint force anytime, anywhere in support of national objectives.



Lohmeier departed Scott Air Force Base to visit the Boeing plan in St. Louis, learning about the Next Generation fighter.