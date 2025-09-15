Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC Highlights Rapid Global Mobility During USecAF Visit

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier met with leaders at U.S. Transportation Command and Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, during a visit Sept. 15, 2025.

    This immersion deepened Lohmeier's understanding of how AMC's Rapid Global Mobility mission underpins all other Joint Force missions, particularly in the key areas of Airmen, Mission, and Commitment as outlined by AMC Commander Gen. Johnny Lamontagne.

    Lohmeier also discussed successes and challenges with AMC staff.

    "Hearing directly from our staff representatives is critical for my understanding, not only of the outstanding work these organizations do, but also of some of the hurdles we as a department face," said Lohmeier. "These authentic discussions help me wrap my arms how I might better provide the resources and guidance they need to accomplish their critical mission."

    Lohmeier’s visit allowed U.S. Transportation Command and Air Mobility Command senior leaders and Airmen the opportunity to highlight how the commands are ready to project, maneuver, and sustain the joint force anytime, anywhere in support of national objectives.

    Lohmeier departed Scott Air Force Base to visit the Boeing plan in St. Louis, learning about the Next Generation fighter.

