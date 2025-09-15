US Army 20th CBRNE Command hosts decontamination capabilities exercise

FORT STEWART, Ga. – The U.S. military’s premier Joint Task Force-capable Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) formation hosted a decontamination capabilities exercise on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 11, 2025.



Units from the 20th CBRNE Command’s 83rd Chemical Battalion and 3rd Infantry Division’s 92nd Engineer Battalion demonstrated the various immediate, operational and thorough decontamination operations that enable victory during large-scale combat operations



Brig. Gen. W Bochat, the commanding general of the 20th CBRNE Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis R. Kirk Jr., the 20th CBRNE Command senior enlisted advisor, hosted the exercise following a Maintenance Terrain Walk with Soldiers from the 83rd Chemical Battalion.



Distinguished visitors from CBRNE enterprise partner organizations also attended.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to the majority of the active-duty U.S. Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians, as well as the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and Nuclear Disablement Teams.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



The 83rd Chemical Battalion is part of the 48th Chemical Brigade and 20th CBRNE Command.



Headquartered on Fort Hood, Texas, the 48th Chemical Brigade is only operational active-duty chemical brigade in the Army.



The exercise demonstrated the command’s ability to mitigate a chemical hazard at a contaminated seaport to enable theater opening and Reception, Staging, Onward Movement and Integration (RSOI) operations by maneuver forces during large-scale combat operations against a near peer adversary.



During the exercise, CBRN Soldiers from 83rd Chemical Battalion demonstrated thorough and terrain decontamination capabilities that enable critical theater-opening operations and the reconstitution of combat power following a CBRN attack.



Soldiers from 92nd Engineer Battalion demonstrated immediate and operational decontamination of their critical equipment, which enables maneuver elements to continue operations.



Every Army unit has the capability to conduct operational decontamination to continue to the fight.



The U.S. Army is converting five chemical companies to heavy decontamination reconnaissance companies to meet the ever-increasing demands for thorough and terrain decontamination missions.



The capabilities exercise highlighted the importance of continued investment in contamination mitigation capabilities to maintain the initiative on the battlefield while preserving combat power.



Col. Jacy Park, the commander of the 48th Chemical Brigade, said the CBRN forces across all Army components were built for large-scale combat operations.



“We provide theater-opening capability so the joint force can power project. We provide freedom of maneuver for forces on the battlefield. We protect the force,” said Park.



The 48th Chemical Brigade commander said that CBRN operations are essential to winning in the modern battlespace.



“We enable sustained operations in a contest environment. What we essentially do is provide the commander with decision space at the tactical, operational and strategic level,” said Park.



“Operating in a CBRN-contested environment is exponentially more difficult and our adversaries are counting on that,” said Park. “Fielding a credible CBRN force with sufficient capability and capacity will deter our enemies from using CBRN threats against our forces.”



Brig. Gen. W Bochat, the commanding general of 20th CBRNE Command, said the exercise was another example of the critical role the command plays on the modern battlefield.



“This capabilities demonstration was an impressive display of our Soldiers and their ability to adapt, overcome and win. CBRN Soldiers enable victory by ensuring that our joint forces can close with and destroy the enemy,” said Bochat. “The best way to avoid war is to stay strong enough to defeat any enemy.”

