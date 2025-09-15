Dangers of synthetic drugs, wing advises Airmen to be cautious consumers

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES 10.07.2024 Courtesy Story 403rd Wing

Energy drinks, dietary supplements, and herbal smoking blends sold in many stores could have huge impacts on Citizen Airmen’s careers if they are not cautious consumers.



Many products contain synthetic cannabinoids and psychedelics, which are off limits for military members.



“The synthetic drugs that are out there are just as deadly as the real ones,” said Bryant, who added that there are legal consequences for members caught under the influence of these substances. “You are responsible for checking the ingredients on products that may contain these substances, whether it’s an energy drink, supplements, or vaping products.”



Synthetic cannabinoids is a misleading term for manmade chemicals that can be used as substitutes for marijuana. They act on the same brain cell receptors as Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.



“These synthetics have been marketed as herbal incense or herbal smoking blends and sold under common names like K2, spice, and synthetic marijuana,” said Bryant.



Members should also avoid products with cannabidiol, or CBD, the second most prevalent active ingredient in cannabis.



“Many manufacturers mask the THC and CBD logos, so it’s important to check the ingredients,” he said.



Lt. Col. Lauren Rosenblatt, 403rd Wing Judge Advocate General, also reminds Citizen Airmen that although many states have legalized the use of marijuana, it is still federally illegal.



“It's on the controlled substances list, so it is not legal for any Department of Defense personnel to use marijuana,” she said.



Synthetic psychedelics contain the compound 4-AcO-DMT, also called O-acetylpsilocin, psilacetin, and psilocetin, a synthetic form of N, N-Dimethyltryptamine, or DMT, a base ingredient in psychedelics. The compound is like magic mushrooms' primary hallucinogenic compound, psilocybin.



“I can't tell you not to go to a smoke shop, however, if you do go there, read what's in the products. Shops will typically have psychedelic products split off, but not all of them do. And even if it’s legal for them to sell, for us it is illegal. Because if you use those products and then if you are mandated to take a drug test and show positive for drug use, there will be consequences,” Bryant said.



There are sites to educate members on banned ingredients in commercial products. Operation Supplement Safety, or OPSS, is the Department of Defense’s program for anything related to dietary supplements. The OPSS website can be found at OPSS.org.



“If you are using energy drinks, protein powders, things like that, and you want to make sure that you are compliant with the Department of Defense banned substances list, visit the Operation Supplement Safety website, and you can type your ingredient in, and it'll tell you if it's on the banned substances list,” said Rosenblatt. “There is also a DoD Instruction, 6130.06, Use of Dietary Supplements, that lists all banned substances for DOD personnel, and it is much, much greater than what the states are doing. You need to be aware of this information when purchasing products.”