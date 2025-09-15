Warrior Challenge: Airmen Compete, Award Winners Celebrate

Photo By Senior Airman Emily Bloodworth | U.S. Air Force Col. John Benson, 403rd Wing commander, awards Chief Master Sergeant...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Emily Bloodworth | U.S. Air Force Col. John Benson, 403rd Wing commander, awards Chief Master Sergeant David Jackson, 403rd Wing command chief, with a medal for participating in the 2024 Warrior Challenge at Keesler Air Force Base Miss., Feb. 8, 2025. Master Sergeant Glinda McQuirter, Talent Manager for the 403rd Operations Group was tasked with hosting the event to celebrate the accomplishments achieved from airmen in the 2024 year by allowing five airmen each from twelve squadrons to team up and participate in five challenges that tested strength, speed, and team-work. The awards ceremony and Warrior Challenge showcased mission readiness in these airmen through working together and building camaraderie within the Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Bloodworth). see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Airmen from the 403rd Wing showcased their resiliency at the 2024 Warrior Annual Awards and Warrior Challenge, putting their strength, speed, and teamwork to the test at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, on Feb. 8.



The 2024 Warrior Awards provided an opportunity for the Wing to come together and celebrate the exceptional achievements of Airmen who were recognized as the Outstanding Airmen of the Year.



Categories and winners are listed below:



Field Grade Officer of the Year

Lt. Col. Devon Burton, 403rd Operations Support Squadron commander



Company Grade Officer of the Year

Capt. Pedro Malachi, 403rd Communications Flight commander



Senior Non-commissioned Officer of the Year

Master Sgt. Kenneth Veazey, 403rd Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment craftsman



Non-commissioned Officer of the Year

Staff Sgt. Alton McGrew, 41st Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialist



Airman of the Year

Senior Airman Sydney Johnson, 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief



Category I Civilian of the Year

Justin McDonald, 403rd Wing secretary



Category II Civilian of the Year

Martin Guthrie, 403rd Arial Port Squadron aerial port manager



Category III Civilian of the Year

Stacey Huffman, 403rd Wing process manager



Shouts of encouragement echoed through the fuel cell hangar as teams of Airmen from across the Wing tackled the various Warrior Challenge events.



“We participated in a lot of team-building missions today,” said Senior Airman Darren Fairburn, 803rd AMXS crew chief and event participant. “We had a great time working with fellow Airmen we might not know well, coming together as a team to showcase our warrior skills, and strengthening our bonds.”



The challenge featured several physically demanding activities, including a hula-hoop challenge where teams linked hands and maneuvered through the hoop, a litter carry race transporting a dummy across the runway and back, a strength test holding sandbags overhead for as long as possible, running while carrying two heavy objects, and a tug-of-war competition, Fairburn explained.



Master Sgt. Glenda McQuirter, 403rd Operations Group talent management consultant, led the effort to organize this event.



“This year, we wanted to make the annual wing awards more interactive,” McQuirter said. “After all the hard work our Airmen put in last year, we wanted to challenge their resiliency with the Warrior Challenge.”



With assistance from Master Sgt. Stefanie Elder, 403rd Inspector General Inspections readiness exercise coordinator, Tech Sgt. Joshua Nash, 403rd Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspection craftsman, Tech Sgt. Zaneta Owens, 41st Arial Port Squadron unit training manager, members from the Development and Training Flight, and other squadron members, a committee was formed to plan the awards ceremony and challenges.



According to McQuirter, the committee aimed to strengthen the sense of community within the Wing, recognizing the dedication and perseverance of its members while also creating a new tradition to boost morale.



“This event highlights that our Airmen are mission-ready by reinforcing a united mindset—one team, one fight—while building camaraderie,” said Chief Master Sgt. David Jackson, 403rd Wing command chief. “Fitness is a crucial part of mission readiness, and this event promotes teamwork, collaboration, and recognizing outstanding efforts, all of which contribute to morale and preparedness for future challenges.”



Jackson also expressed his gratitude to McQuirter and the entire committee for their dedication in planning and executing a successful event.