    Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show Rescheduled Following Announcement of Navy and Marine Corps 250th Celebration

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Conor Minto 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    PENSACOLA, Fla. – The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, announced a schedule change for their 2025 season.

    The Blue Angels have been asked to support flight operations on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at a location to be determined in honor of the 250th Anniversary of the United States Navy and Marine Corps. This celebration will feature the Blue Angels as part of nationwide commemorations recognizing the service of Sailors, Marines, veterans, and their families.

    To accommodate this historic event, the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show in Pensacola, Florida, will now take place on Friday, November 14, and Saturday, November 15, 2025. The Homecoming Air Show traditionally marks the end of the team’s season and is a highlight for fans across Northwest Florida and beyond.

    “We are honored to celebrate the Navy and Marine Corps’ 250 years of service with a special performance for the public,” said Commander Adam Bryan, Flight Leader of the Blue Angels. “This adjustment allows us to take part in a once-in-a-lifetime anniversary while still bringing our season to a strong finish in Pensacola. We’re grateful for the support of our local community and look forward to welcoming both our hometown fans and visitors to the Homecoming Air Show on November 14 and 15.”

    For more information and schedule updates, please visit www.blueangels.navy.mil or follow the Blue Angels on social media.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 13:59
    Story ID: 548625
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
