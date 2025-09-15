403rd Wing recognizes superior performers at March Commanders Calls

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. --

The 403rd Wing leadership recognized Wing of Choice Airmen for their exemplary performance and contributions to the mission during two commanders calls March 9.



Col. John Benson, 403rd Wing commander, honored Air Force Reserve Command award winners, the wing’s Aircrew of the Year, and the third and fourth quarter award recipients for 2024.



The awardees were recognized for their exceptional service in supporting the wing’s diverse missions, which include tactical airlift, weather reconnaissance, aeromedical evacuation, and agile combat support.



“These Reserve Citizen Airmen embody excellence in all they do,” said Benson. “Their dedication, professionalism, and commitment to the mission ensure we remain ready to answer our nation’s call at a moment’s notice. I couldn’t be prouder of their hard work and the example they set for others.”



Craig Edsall, exercise program manager for the 403rd Wing Inspector General Inspections program, was awarded the Lt. Gen. Howard W. Leaf Award in Civilian Category II for 2024. The award recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, and civilian inspectors assigned to an IG team who showcase excellent performances beyond their daily mission.



Senior Master Sgt. Frank Strong of the 403rd Wing was named the Air Force Reserve Command Safety Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for Fiscal Year 2024. This award is presented annually to individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication to advancing safety across the Air Force Reserve Command.



Benson also recognized the wing’s Outstanding Aircrew of the Year for their safety consciousness of all crew members of Teal 71 during a Sept. 24, 2024, Hurricane Helene flight.



The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron crew’s actions enabled the unit to obtain crucial information on subsequent flights of Hurricane Helene. The crew was recognized for their outstanding performance in executing critical flight operations, demonstrating exceptional skill, teamwork, and dedication to mission success, said Benson.



Crewmembers include:



Capt. Zachary McDermott, aircraft commander

Maj. Forrest Heintz, pilot

Maj. Brandon Roth, pilot

Lt. Col. Andrew Walter, navigator

Capt. Micah Hudgins, navigator

Lt. Col. Jeremy Dehart, aerial reconnaissance weather officer

Lt. Col. Ryan Rickert, ARWO

2d Lt Crystal A. Harper, ARWO

Staff Sgt. John Klingenberger, loadmaster

The wing’s third and fourth quarter award recipients for 2024 were also recognized for their individual achievements and contributions across the wing.



The 403rd Wing third quarter winners for July through September 2024:



Field Grade Officer of the Quarter, Lt. Col. Marnee Losurdo, 403rd Wing Public Affairs Office

Company Grade Officer of the Quarter, Capt. Michael R. Stevens, 403rd Mission Support Group

Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter, Senior Master Sgt. William Hurley, 12th Operational Weather Flight

NCO of the Quarter, Tech. Sgt. Emily Book, 403rd Communications Flight

Airman of the Quarter, Senior Airman Tatiana F. Barr, 12th OWF

The 403rd Wing fourth quarter winners for October through December 2024:



FGO of the Quarter, Maj. Trinh Ramirez, 36th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

CGO of the Quarter, Capt. Zachary A. Underwood, 815th Airlift Squadron

Senior NCO of the Quarter, Master Sgt. Dustin Kane, 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

NCO of the Quarter, Staff Sgt. Everett Welch, 803rd AMXS

Airman of the Quarter, Senior Airman Jacob Lambeth, 403rd AMXS

“The strength of our wing lies in the dedication and resilience of our people,” Benson added. “We will continue to recognize and support those who go above and beyond in service to our nation.”



The 403rd Wing, an Air Force Reserve Command unit stationed at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., provides operational capability across multiple mission sets, ensuring combat readiness and global support wherever and whenever needed.

