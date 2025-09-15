Weathering the Distance: Operational Weather Flights Team Up for Mission Success

Photo By Jessica Kendziorek | Master Sgt. Kayla Deangelo, 5th Operational Weather Flight training element chief,...... read more read more Photo By Jessica Kendziorek | Master Sgt. Kayla Deangelo, 5th Operational Weather Flight training element chief, briefs aircrew from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron during the preflight briefing before an atmospheric river mission, Feb. 18. The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters conduct atmospheric river missions to collect data that is important for forecasters at the National Weather Service and researchers to track atmospheric rivers, which are large amounts of water vapor in the earth’s atmosphere. This data is invaluable in improving the accuracy of weather models, especially in predicting the timing, intensity, and impact of these events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek) see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. --

Despite being geographically separated by over 700 miles, the 5th and 12th Operational Weather Flights are united in their mission to provide critical weather forecasting support to the U.S. Air Force.



As part of the 403rd Wing, these two units train to maintain operational readiness, delivering vital weather information to support military operations at the local, national, and global levels.



“With their combined expertise, these two units are supporting combatant commander requirements and ensuring the success and safety of military personnel and equipment,” said Maj. Grant Talkington, Air Force Reserve Command Chief of Reserve Weather Operations. “Our members contribute a wealth of experience gained from diverse opportunities spanning every Geographic Combatant Command providing forecasting in joint environments at Air Operation Centers in the Middle East and Pacific, augmenting Air Mobility Command and Tanker Airlift Control Center to assist global mission planners and participate in exercises with squadrons and wings in the Middle East, Europe, and in the United States.”



In addition to providing support world-wide, the units also support home operations to include providing support to the 53rd WRS hurricane and atmospheric river missions, as well as embedding at the National Hurricane Center and Scripps Institute of Oceanography.



The 5th OWF, based at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina, is a key component of Air Force operations.



"The unit is responsible for delivering comprehensive weather forecasting support to various U.S. Air Commands, including Central, European, African, and Strategic regions,” said Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Finkelstein, 5th OWF flight manager, adding that the 5th OWF has been providing fill-in personnel to the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, ensuring the accuracy of real-time collected weather data and supporting operational decisions during significant weather events.



In addition to its support to the 53rd WRS, the 5th OWF also provides critical support to Army and Air Force aviation units, ensuring they have access to accurate and reliable weather information.



“This support is essential for the safe and successful execution of military operations, enabling units to plan and conduct missions with confidence,” said Finkelstein.



In recent years, the 5th OWF has integrated with the 53rd WRS to support weather reconnaissance missions during tropical and winter seasons. The unit provides fill-in personnel to the 53rd WRS’s 24-hour aircraft operations mission watch section, ensuring accuracy of real-time collected weather data from Department of Defense and Department of Commerce assets. Furthermore, they have deployed alongside the unit to numerous locations, delivering timely and accurate flight weather briefings to inform operational decisions. In 2024 and 2025, they provided support for over 30 significant winter and tropical weather systems, enhancing weather forecasting and reconnaissance efforts and upholding international Defense Support of Civil Authorities missions.



The 12th Operational Weather Flight, located at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., also provides weather support and services to the U.S. Air Force.



“We train to deploy,” said Senior Master Sgt. Voegele, 12th OWF flight manager, who added that since 1942, the 12th OWF has a record of providing vital environmental intelligence and supporting military operations.



The unit prioritizes the development of a skilled workforce through training and equipping Airmen with the technical expertise to ensure they are prepared to deploy and conduct weather operations in support of the mission.



“We’re writing the forecast, putting out watches, warnings and advisories, and we’re briefing the aircrews as well and building mission execution forecasts,” said Voegele. “Weather can have a major impact on the mission, so what we do is important; it’s asset protection.”



“Both units have been critical to shaping the deployment structure and weather support Reserve command will posture in the future,” said Talkington adding that the geographically separated units have worked to collaborate their training and inspection teams to ensure continuity across the Reserve.



Together, the 5th and 12th Operational Weather Flights provide critical weather forecasting support to the U.S. Air Force and enabling informed decision-making for Total Force Operations.