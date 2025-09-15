NMFDC: Mission Driven-People Powered – Landry Overton, FMCP trainee

Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command is always mission driven and most...... read more read more Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command is always mission driven and most importantly people powered! Landry Overton, a Financial Management Career Program trainee is currently working with the Health Professionals Scholarship Program team, managing the financial portion of the program for students pursuing health professions in the U.S. Navy. Photo taken and graphic created at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Sept. 18, 2025 (U.S. Navy graphic by Malcolm McClendon). see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The Naval Medical Forces Development Command is mission driven and most importantly people powered! Today, we highlight Landry Overton, a Financial Management Career Program (FMCP) trainee with the command’s Resources and Management directorate.



Overton answered a few questions about her career and further describe how she supports our mission.



▶ Describe why you joined the Civil Service:

▷ My summers spent as an Air Force Science Camp Counselor sparked my interest in joining the Civil Service. After graduating, I found the FMCP and knew it was the perfect way for me to begin my career because it provided the opportunity to learn all aspects of Navy financial management.



▶ Why did you pick your career field?

▷ I chose financial management because it is an integral part to any organization and requires a detail-oriented mindset that has aways appealed to me. It is a quiet and structured field that gives me a behind the scenes look at what it takes for an organization to operate efficiently.



▶ What do you love about your job and what keeps you motivated?

▷ I love the learning environment. There is a lot about government finance that I still do not know but I am glad to say I am surrounded by knowledgeable colleagues who have been able to teach me so many new things.



▶ How do you and your team support the Force Development, Force Generation of the Navy’s medical forces?

▷ I am currently working with the Health Professionals Scholarship Program team, which supports Force Generation through its continued dedication in managing the financial portion of the program for students pursuing health professions in exchange for a service commitment after graduation. Every current student who graduates the program is a future highly qualified medical officer who is committed to serving in the Navy.



▶ Describe how you and your team implement the Get Real Get Better mindset to improve processes and better support the Navy:

▷ We work in a highly collaborative environment that emphasizes the importance of continuous learning. By not being afraid to ask questions or to ask for help, I have had the opportunity to learn from everyone on my team. The diverse collection of knowledge and experiences from my team members has come together to bring value into our work.



Thank you, Landry, for making sure our future medical professionals get the education they need!