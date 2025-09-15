JROTC cadets experience Air Force Reserve careers at 403rd Wing event

Photo By Jessica Kendziorek | Local high school Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets take a group photo in...... read more read more Photo By Jessica Kendziorek | Local high school Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets take a group photo in front of a C-130J Super Hercules located in the wash rack after their orientation flight flown by the 815th Airlift Squadron during the 403rd Wing's JROTC event March 26 at the Roberts Consolidated Maintence Facility. The job fair style event gave the cadets a chance to interact with the Airmen of multiple career fields and get a hands-on feel of some of the equipment that is used. The event showcased aviation, maintenance, medical, air and ground transportation, security forces, and support services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek) see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadets from local high schools got a firsthand look at Air Force Reserve career opportunities during a job fair-style event hosted by the 403rd Wing March 26.



The event, designed to introduce cadets to a variety of Air Force specialties, featured interactive booths staffed by Airmen from different career fields.



“This event is a great way to inspire the next generation of Airmen,” said Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Resio, 403rd Wing Recruiting flight chief. “Giving cadets hands-on experience and direct interaction with the Airmen who do the job helps them understand that there are many different career fields available in the Air Force Reserve.”

Cadets engaged with members of the 403rd Wing, learning about aviation careers, maintenance, medical, air and ground transportation, security forces, support roles, and an introduction to an 81st Security Forces Squadron working dog.



They also participated in an orientation flight aboard a C-130J Super Hercules, flown by the 815th Airlift Squadron, which provided many of the cadets their first time experience of stepping inside a military aircraft. The flight provided a rare opportunity for the students to witness military airlift operations and aeromedical evacuation training up close.



“This was an interesting experience, I tried on everything that was available,” said Biloxi High School JROTC Cadet Anthony Roberts-Sigmon. “I enjoyed getting to see and talk to everyone, mainly talking to everyone in the maintenance and medical field. They were very knowledgeable and gave me lots of information about the different jobs out there.”



Bay High School JROTC aerospace science instructor retired Senior Master Sgt. Jim Davidson, emphasized the importance of participating in these events. “Opportunities like this allow the cadets a chance to see different Air Force career fields, and the displays allow them try out and to get a feel for the equipment.”



The 403rd Wing, an Air Force Reserve unit at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, plans to continue these outreach efforts to encourage future service members and strengthen connections with local communities. For more information about this program, contact the 403rd Wing Public Affairs Office at 228-377-2056 or make a request online at https://safpa.appianportals.com/request