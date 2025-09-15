403rd Wing hosts Employer Day Tour to showcase Reserve mission

Photo By Senior Airman Emily Bloodworth | Local employers of citizen airmen of the 403rd Wing visited Keesler Air Force Base,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Emily Bloodworth | Local employers of citizen airmen of the 403rd Wing visited Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., April 05, 2025. The event was held in partnership with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. The event included briefings and a flight aboard the WC-130J Super Hercules, flown by the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, also known as the Hurricane Hunters. The day served to strengthen the vital relationship between reservists and their civilian employers, showcasing the value reservists bring to the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Bloodworth). see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- The 403rd Wing welcomed civilian employers to its Employer Day tour on April 5 offering them an inside look at the Air Force Reserve mission and the role their employees play in national defense.



The event, held in partnership with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, aimed to strengthen the relationship between reservists and their civilian employers while highlighting the unique contributions of the 403rd Wing, the only Air Force Reserve unit in Mississippi.



"We’re proud to show our civilian employers the high level of skill, professionalism, and dedication our Reservists bring to the mission every day," said Col. John Benson, 403rd Wing commander. "Events like this not only showcase our capabilities but also express our gratitude for the support these employers provide to their Citizen Airmen."



During the tour, employers learned about the diverse mission of the wing and had the opportunity to engage with Airmen and participate in a flight onboard the WC-130J Super Hercules flown by the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron.



“This was an incredible event, and I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to attend,” said Naomi Woodard, general manager of manufacturing and supply at Chevron Oronite Americas. “It gave me a deeper appreciation for the dedication of our veterans, reservists, and active-duty service members. Witnessing the teamwork and focus required, from the pilots to the maintenance crews, was inspiring. It really showcased the one-team mindset that drives their mission.”



ESGR representatives were on hand to present information about employer rights and responsibilities under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act and to recognize outstanding support through Patriot Awards.



“Many employers don’t fully understand what their Reserve employees do when they put on the uniform, whether it’s for drill, annual training, or a deployment,” said Michael Farve, a volunteer with ESGR in Area 6. “That’s why events like Employer Day, or what we call a ‘Boss Lift,’ are so important. They give employers a firsthand look at the mission and responsibilities their employees take on as Citizen Airmen. When employers are educated and aware, they’re better prepared to support those commitments. ESGR is here to help bridge that understanding because it’s all one team, one goal.”



For many, the experience offered a deeper appreciation for the sacrifices reservists make to serve their country while also maintaining civilian careers.



“It’s an honor to support our employees who serve as reservists,” said Cindy Ingram, assistant vice president of women and children’s services at St. Tammany Health System. “We were invited by one of our nurses, (Lt. Col.) Sabrina Hawkins, and had the opportunity to learn more about the important work these Citizen Airmen do. Reservists bring a strong work ethic, reliability, and a sense of responsibility that’s invaluable in a healthcare setting. It’s our duty as employers to ensure they can meet their military commitments while continuing to thrive in their civilian careers.”



Events like Employer Day are part of the 403rd Wing’s ongoing efforts to foster relationships with community partners and promote understanding of the Reserve mission.



“I would absolutely recommend other employers experience this event,” said Woodard. “The insight you gain into the values and skills these individuals bring back to the civilian workforce is invaluable.”