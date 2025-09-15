Training builds dignity and respect in USACE emergency response missions

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) Equal Employment Opportunity program fosters a culture of dignity and respect by ensuring a workplace free from discrimination, harassment and bias. This commitment is even more important in an emergency response deployment environment, where stress and long hours can challenge workplace norms.



Tiffany Treusch, USACE’s Wilmington District’s Equal Employment Office manager was onsite at the Recovery Field Office (RFO) in Asheville, NC, to provide EEO training to the office staff and field crews.



Providing EEO coupled with separate SHARP training brings awareness to antiharassment policies, discrimination laws and sexual harassment and assault rules and regulations, Treusch explained. She has supported Hurricane Helene response six times since February. “I come to Asheville for a week at a time and visit with as many employees as I can,” she said.



All site visits don’t require Treusch to provide a full training session. She often shares quick references and reminders, so the information stays fresh on their minds.



“It serves as a reminder that while deployed, volunteers are still a part of USACE, and all rules and regulations still apply.”



Mark Cardwell, mission manager for Private Property Debris Removal, agreed. “It’s super difficult in a deployed environment for some people,” Cardwell shared during the training.



Because volunteers deploy from all over USACE, Treusch is not as familiar with some volunteers as she is with those from her own district. However, she makes it a point to learn about them, their district, their mission goals and why they chose to come to Western North Carolina.



“This helps me find meaningful ways to connect. I share that I am a person who may have similar interests and explain how EEO relates directly to their work. I use real-life scenarios to highlight behaviors that could be uncomfortable or inappropriate, making sure to relate these examples to their daily job experiences,” she said.

Leadership plays a vital role in setting the tone for preventing harassment and discrimination. Treusch says the commander and the deputy along with the emergency management chief and the mission manager have all integrated EEO and SHARP into the in-briefs, safety meetings, and operational plans as essential to mission success.



Having leadership heavily involved makes a difference. “They actively work to prevent harassment and foster an environment where anyone feels comfortable reporting concerns and take prompt action to address issues that could undermine this commitment.” Treusch said.



Although Hurricane Helene is Treusch’s first USACE emergency response mission, she believes the training she provides has made a difference. “People are looking our for each other and have begun to feel more empowered to speak up if they observe something and have the tools to share if someone is in need.”



For Treusch, the work is rewarding. “The most rewarding part of my job as the EEO manager is building relationships and being the person others feel comfortable coming to, knowing they’ll be heard, respected and supported.



As the week in Asheville ended, Treusch had a message for every team member to carry with them back to their respective districts.



“The Wilmington District and the people of North Carolina are incredibly grateful for the time and dedication given to this mission. Whether it was weeks or months away from home, their sacrifice isn’t unnoticed. I am proud of them and proud to be a part of USACE.”

