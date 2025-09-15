Victory begins here: A new era for Altus Air Force Base

Change isn’t always about fixing something that’s broken; sometimes, it’s about sharpening what already works. The Airmen of the 97th Air Mobility Wing have been operating at a high level, delivering world-class mobility training and supporting the Air Force’s global reach every day. Now, they’re aligning their mission, vision and priorities to reflect the excellence already being lived out across the wing.



In today’s global environment, we are facing a pacing threat from China, while also contending with ongoing instability from the Russia-Ukraine War and tensions with North Korea. These realities demand that we critically assess how we operate—and be ready to adjust fire as needed.



To ensure the 97th AMW is at the forefront of readiness and continues to provide the strategic advantage our nation needs to fly, fight, and win, Col. Richard Kind, 97th AMW commander, has introduced a new mission, vision, and enduring priorities that better align with a warrior ethos and future-focused operations.



Mission: To develop the decisive Mobility Force of the Future



Since its activation as a multi-engine flight training school in 1943, Altus Air Force Base has been the cornerstone of southwestern Oklahoma for over 80 years and trains approximately 2,000 air mobility students annually, to include students from 23 different foreign nations.



“Our primary mission is to prepare the mobility force for decisive victory across the full spectrum of joint and combined operations,” said Kind. “This priority demands disciplined training rooted in fully developed doctrine and a relentless focus on the fight to come.”



Vision: Victory Begins Here!



This new vision highlights the critical role Altus AFB plays in preparing mobility warriors for future fights.



“Everything we do is building toward one outcome: victory,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jon Adams, 97th AMW command chief. “The joint force cannot win without mobility air forces and that mindset starts right here at Altus.”



Priorities: Develop the Force, Operate the Installation, and Seize the Advantage



These three priorities are designed to cultivate decisive mobility power projection by developing adaptable Airmen, securing a resilient installation, and seizing the advantage through innovative thinking and prioritizing the well-being of Airmen and their families.



“These priorities keep us laser-focused,” said Kind. “When we develop our people, keep the base mission-ready, and stay aggressive in finding new advantages, we ensure America’s mobility dominance.”

With these new updates, you may be asking, “What does this mean for me?”



Kind emphasizes that this shift is more than just words—it’s about action. It’s about shaping how we train, how we lead, and how we prepare for tomorrow’s fight.



“This isn’t about changing course, it’s about sharpening our edge,” said Kind. “Airmen can expect more deliberate development opportunities, clear alignment with mission goals, and a renewed focused on operational excellence.”



To change is to transform—and transformation is exactly what the Airmen of the 97th AMW are doing. From classrooms to cockpits, from operations to innovation, we are forging the decisive mobility force of the future.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2025 Date Posted: 09.18.2025 11:11 Story ID: 548567 Location: OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Victory begins here: A new era for Altus Air Force Base, by TSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.