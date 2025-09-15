Retired SEAC Colón-López Inspires Airmen at 78th Air Force Anniversary Ball

ELY, England -- The 48th Fighter Wing marked the U.S. Air Force's 78th anniversary with a commemoration at Ely Cathedral, Sept. 12, 2025. Among Liberty Wing attendees was an honored guest, retired Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Ramón Colón-López.



Colón-López, a highly decorated Air Force veteran, is known for breaking barriers throughout his career. He was the first enlisted recipient of the Air Force Combat Action Medal and the first Airman to serve as SEAC—the highest-ranking enlisted member in the U.S. Armed Forces.



“One of my favorite quotes from his life is, ‘amateurs train until they get it right, professionals train until they can't get it wrong.’ He is the embodiment of that,” said Chief Master Sgt. Peter Martinez, 48th Fighter Wing command chief, during his introduction of Colón-López.



In a symbolic moment bridging generations, Colón-López invited Airman Basic Brandon Doan, 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operator, to join him on stage. Together, they spoke about what liberty means to service members today and what the Statue of Liberty symbolizes for the 48th Fighter Wing.



“There’s no other statue in the world that symbolizes freedom like she does—freedom to differ and to make your own choices, so it is up to you to define that in the way you serve,” said Colón-López. “Lethality and warfighting is really our purpose. The only reason we exist is because of that, you know, is because we're here to be lethal. We exist to fight and win. Every Airman must find where they fit in the fight and train to be a loyal, dependable teammate.”



His remarks reinforced a central message: that each Airman, regardless of rank, is responsible for contributing to the Air Force’s legacy through commitment, excellence and service.



Colón-López is known for shattering limits and setting new standards of enlisted leadership across the joint force. Following his remarks, Brig. Gen. Jack Arthaud, 48th Fighter Wing commander, reflected on the impact of Colón-López’s message and legacy.



“It is an honor to fight beside someone like SEAC Colón-López,” said Arthaud. “He is the definition of an American Airman.”



The 78th Air Force anniversary ball was an opportunity not only to remember heritage and legacies like Colón-López’s, but also to honor tradition while looking forward—connecting Airmen across generations through a shared mission.

