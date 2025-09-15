NUWC Division Newport will host in-person recruiting event on Sept. 27

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Story by Public Affairs Office 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    NEWPORT, R.I. – The Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport will hold an in-person recruiting event for science, technology, engineering and other career paths on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held inside the gymnasium of Building 80 located at 80 Fleet Access Road, outside of NUWC’s main gate.

    Candidates are being sought in the following areas: cybersecurity, electromagnetic communications, software development, hardware design, electronic systems, imaging, submarine combat systems, logistics, accounting and contracting, and the installation, maintenance and repair of submarine systems.

    No registration is required, but attendees are asked to bring at least 10 copies of their resume and an educational transcript. Those with questions about the event can reach out via email here: usn.newport.nuwcdivnewportri.mbx.recruit@us.navy.mil

    The event can be shared from Division Newport’s social media pages here: https://www.facebook.com/NUWCNewport or at https://www.linkedin.com/company/naval-undersea-warfare-center-newport

    Learn more about exciting careers supporting the U.S. Navy fleet in a recruitment handbook posted here: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Portals/103/Documents/NUWC_Newport/careers/NUWCDivisionNewportRecruitingBooklet2025Approved.pdf

    For a list of upcoming recruiting events, visit: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NUWC-Newport/Career-Opportunities/Recruitment-Civilian-Opportunities/

    NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Kevin Behm, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.

