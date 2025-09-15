Col. Sharon Rosser Receives The 2024 Surgeon General Physician Associate Recognition Award

Photo By Otis Toussaint | Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, the 46th Surgeon General of the Army and Command of U.S....... read more read more Photo By Otis Toussaint | Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, the 46th Surgeon General of the Army and Command of U.S. Army Medical Command, presents Col. Sharon L. Rosser, Commander of the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine and Deputy Physician Associate Consultant to The Surgeon General, with the 2024 Surgeon General Physician Associate Recognition Award, as Brig. Gen. Joseph A. Soliz, Chief of the Army Medical Specialist Corps, looks on during a ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio, Aug. 18, 2025. The award honors physician associates who make significant contributions to military medicine. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO Aug. 18, 2025 –

At the inaugural Joint Interagency Physician Associate Training Event, Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, the 46th Surgeon General of the Army, presented COL Sharon L. Rosser, Commander of the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine and Deputy Physician Associate Consultant to The Surgeon General, with the prestigious Surgeon General Physician Associate Recognition Award. The TSG-PARA is an annual award presented by the U.S. Army Surgeon General to recognize a Physician Associate who has made significant contributions to military medicine. This prestigious award acknowledges exceptional performance and motivates Physician Associates within the Army, highlighting the vital role they play in delivering comprehensive healthcare to Soldiers and their families.

The ceremony, held at Blesse Auditorium, marked a historic milestone as physician associates from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and interagency partners convened for the first joint training designed to enhance collaboration, readiness, and professional development.

In presenting the award, Lt. Gen. Izaguirre lauded Col. Rosser for her exceptional leadership in both command and her advisory capacity. “Col. Rosser exemplifies a steadfast commitment to operational excellence and professional advocacy. As commander of USARIEM, she leads a command that is critical to advancing human performance and environmental medicine, thereby ensuring our Soldiers remain ready to fight and win in any environment. In her role as Deputy Physician Associate Consultant, she has been instrumental in driving policies that are transforming our Specialty Professional Corps for future conflicts.”

Col. Rosser directs cutting-edge research that informs Army doctrine, policy, and readiness, which encompasses efforts to optimize Soldier performance in extreme climates and improve survivability in austere combat environments. The findings from her command have been pivotal in shaping medical countermeasures for heat, altitude, and cold stress, providing direct protection to warfighters on the battlefield.

Her concurrent role as Deputy Physician Associate Consultant to The Surgeon General allows her to translate scientific expertise into strategic policy. She has spearheaded initiatives to strengthen Physician Associate training for large scale combat operations, enhance certification and sustainment programs for physician associates, and promotes the joint and interagency integration of physician associates into operational medicine.

The award presentation served as a highlight of the Joint Interagency PA Training event, which featured sessions on trauma care, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear preparedness, and emerging disease threats. The recognition of Col. Rosser’s dual impact – in command and in policy – underscores the crucial link between research, operational readiness, and professional development within the Physician Associate Corps.

Closing the ceremony, Lt. Gen. Izaguirre reaffirmed her vision for the future of Army Medicine:

“Col. Rosser embodies the innovation, leadership, and service that define Army Medicine. Her command of USARIEM and her mentorship as deputy consultant ensure our physician associates are ready for today’s missions and prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. Our future is bright.”