Behind the scenes: CARCAH’s role in Hurricane Hunter operations

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- While WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron fly directly into the eye of tropical storms, a critical piece of the storm missions unfold behind the scenes far from the storm inside the National Hurricane Center in Miami.



The Chief, Aerial Reconnaissance Coordination, All Hurricanes Unit, better known as CARCAH, serves as the link between NOAA forecasters and the two operational flying squadrons that collect airborne weather data: the Air Force Reserve’s 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron and NOAA’s Aircraft Operations Center.



“CARCAH’s job is to coordinate with forecasters to determine what missions are needed, assign them to the squadrons, and track all of the data in real time,” said Warren Madden, senior meteorologist and section chief at CARCAH, a three-person team at the geographically separated sub-unit of the 53rd WRS embedded at the NHC. “We ensure the mission gets done safely and that the data gets to those who need it.”



The 53d WRS, an Air Force Reserve unit with the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., has a fleet of 10 WC-130J aircraft. The unit conducts both low-level investigations, flying between 500 and 1,500 feet to determine if a storm is forming, and “fix” missions at up to 10,000 feet to track the strength and motion of a storm. NOAA AOC at Lakeland Linder International Airport in Lakeland, Fla. operates the high-flying Gulfstream IV for collecting data in the upper atmosphere surrounding hurricanes and two WP-3D Orion aircraft for low-level intensity measurements, high-fidelity radar scans, and research. The data collected by these units is transmitted to the NHC and assimilated into multiple computer models that predict a storm’s track and intensity, which assists government officials and emergency managers in making timely decisions about evacuations and preparations.



According to Madden, CARCAH's responsibilities start with daily consultations with forecasters at NHC or the Central Pacific Hurricane Center to determine when, where, and how flights should be flown.



“CARCAH will task missions to the appropriate flying unit, and we publish a daily Plan of the Day, outlining all scheduled reconnaissance flights within a 24-hour window,” said Madden. “We often coordinate the need and timing for aircraft to deploy to forward operating locations such as St. Croix for Caribbean and Atlantic storms or Hawaii for Pacific storms, so they can reach storms not in range from the squadrons' home bases.”



During missions, CARCAH maintains constant satellite communication with aircraft in flight, receiving a stream of meteorological data from aerial reconnaissance weather officers and flight directors. This data, which includes readings on wind speed, pressure, temperature, and humidity, is subject to quality control checks before being fed into weather models. The information becomes available to forecasters and the public worldwide, influencing forecasts, warnings, and life-saving decisions.



“CARCAH acts as the middleman,” Madden explained. “We’re the bridge between the scientists on the ground and the crews flying into storms. If an aircraft loses radio contact, we’re also the backup to relay critical instructions from air traffic controllers to keep the crews safe.”



From the flight deck, that coordination is essential.



“Flying into a hurricane isn’t something you do without a clear plan,” said Maj. Alex Boykin, 53rd WRS pilot. “CARCAH gives us the initial plan and as a crew we tailor and finalize that plan to maximize the data we can safely obtain for the forecasters.”



Boykin also said that CARCAH tracks the mission in real time and is able to assist with communications and updates the plan as the mission progresses in the storm, which adds a layer of confidence and helps guarantee mission success.



That support is especially important for the weather officers onboard, who are responsible for collecting and transmitting atmospheric data mid-flight.



“CARCAH helps us stay focused on the science while they handle the coordination,” said Lt. Col. Tobi Baker, 53rd WRS aerial reconnaissance weather officer. “From updating us on storm intensity to helping relay flight plan changes, their real-time communication ensures our data gets out quickly and accurately. That’s what makes the mission effective.”



Beyond day-of-mission support, CARCAH is deeply involved in the strategic planning of reconnaissance operations. It continuously monitors meteorological developments, squadron readiness, and aircraft availability to anticipate future mission needs. In times of overlapping storm systems or extended operations, CARCAH identifies windows to pause flying for crew swaps, aircraft maintenance, and redeployments to ensure safe and sustainable operations.



CARCAH’s role doesn’t end when the flight does. Whether it’s a Category 4 hurricane or tracking atmospheric rivers slamming into the West Coast, CARCAH collects mission statistics, assesses the success of each operation, and contributes to long-term evaluations that influence how missions are planned in future seasons.



“We’re constantly adapting to the weather and the operational environment,” said Madden. “Our goal is to maximize how many missions we can fly for the forecasters, without ever compromising the safety of our crews.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2025 Date Posted: 09.18.2025 10:05 Story ID: 548539 Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Behind the scenes: CARCAH’s role in Hurricane Hunter operations, by Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.