132d Wing Security Forces conduct annual training in Hawaii

Surrounded by the dense jungle of Oahu’s mountains, members of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 132d Security Forces Squadron embraced sweat, slope, and strain during their 2025 annual training in August—pushing beyond routine drills to sharpen skills essential for battlefield readiness and leadership development.



From before sunrise ruck marches to live-fire ranges echoing with the rhythm of the M240 Bravo machine gun, each day of training held a clear intent: prepare tomorrow’s defenders to take the lead.



“The goal wasn’t just to get reps in,” said Tech. Sgt. Joshua Eaton, who oversaw portions of the squadron’s field training. “My intent going into annual training was to challenge the younger guys not just physically, but mentally. I wanted to pass down the knowledge I’ve gained to help them grow, because one day I won’t be there to guide them.”



Eaton added, “This was about showing them the way, giving them space to learn, and letting them succeed whether through failure or success.”



The 132d SFS conducted their training on and around Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, including a grueling land navigation course hosted by the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division course near Schofield Barracks. The terrain characterized by thick vegetation, wet clay, and steep elevation changes forced Defenders to apply classroom concepts in real-world conditions.



“Finding points in a textbook is one thing,” said Senior Master Sgt. Phipps. “But locating them through a jungle filled with false trails and obstacles is where you find out if your team can really execute.”



The unit focused heavily on fieldcraft and proficiency on small unit tactics, squad patrol operations, basic team leader procedures (TLPs), and sustainment training on heavy weapons systems. The M240 Bravo machine gun, often crew-served and mounted, became a key tool for reinforcing fire team coordination under stress.



Each training lane was built upon the next. Patrol formations led to ambush drills. Route planning flowed into tactical communications. TLPs became second nature under the guidance of experienced NCOs like Phipps and Eaton, who made it a personal mission to invest in the Airmen behind him.



When not in the field, the unit engaged in structured classroom instruction followed by hands-on application. Whether reviewing the plotted points or practicing pace counts for land nav, each lesson was tested by Non-Commissioned Officers.



Some mornings started with loaded rucks down humid mountain trails. Others began in the classroom and ended with bounding movements. The variability kept the Airmen focused—and the purpose clear.



2nd Lt. Mike Ploeger, a132d Security Forces Officer was satisfied with the training over the two weeks.



“This annual training for security forces highlighted a growing emphasis on integrated base defense, infantry style tactics, and readiness for near-peer threats,” said Ploeger. “Sharpening our members’ abilities shifting with the career field toward more agile, multi-capable, and strategically minded defenders.”



For the 132d SFS, annual training in Hawaii became more than a requirement—it was a proving ground. One where junior Airmen learned to read a map by terrain, not screen; where leadership meant setting the pace on the ruck march, not barking orders; and where knowledge passed down might one day save lives.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2025 Date Posted: 09.18.2025 10:00 Story ID: 548535 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 132d Wing Security Forces conduct annual training in Hawaii, by SSgt John Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.