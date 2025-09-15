Managing Holiday Stress

The holiday season, while filled with celebrations and traditions, can also be a time of heightened stress, especially within the military community. For many, this time of year may highlight the challenges of separation—whether due to deployments, divorce, or the loss of a loved one.



For families experiencing divorce, the holidays can be an emotional balancing act. Parents may feel torn between fulfilling traditions and navigating shared custody arrangements, while children may struggle with the absence of one parent during celebrations. Open communication and a focus on the child’s well-being are key. Creating new traditions or finding ways to celebrate separately while staying connected—like sharing a virtual call or exchanging meaningful messages—can help children feel loved and secure.



Similarly, separation due to deployments can weigh heavily on families. For service members far from home, staying engaged through letters, video calls, or holiday care packages can bring a sense of togetherness. Families at home can honor the absent loved one by including them in traditions, such as setting a place at the table or creating a holiday countdown to their return.



For those grieving the loss of a loved one, the holidays can be bittersweet. It’s important to give yourself permission to feel the full range of emotions—sadness, joy, and even relief in moments of peace. Consider honoring your loved one’s memory through a meaningful act, such as lighting a candle, sharing stories, or donating to a cause they cared about.



It’s crucial to remember that you’re not alone. Remember, it’s okay to seek support. Whether you’re navigating separation, deployment, or loss, resources like Military OneSource, base chaplains, and mental health counselors are here to help. Reaching out is a sign of strength, not weakness.



This holiday season let’s also keep an eye out for each other. A simple check-in or kind gesture can make a world of difference for someone facing holiday stress.



To all our military families, thank you for your resilience and sacrifices. While the holidays may not always be easy, they remind us of the importance of connection and community. Wishing you peace, strength, and moments of joy this season.

