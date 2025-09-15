DOD Lists Key Logistics Systems Policy Objectives, an ALOG Staff Feature, Thomas A. Johnson, Editor

[This article was first published in Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin, which was then called Army Logistician, volume 3, number 3 (May–June 1971), pages 8–9. The text, including any biographical note, is reproduced as faithfully as possible to enable searchability. To view any images and charts in the article, refer to the issue itself, available on DVIDS and the bulletin’s archives at asu.army.mil/alog/.]



Attainment of the new modified logistics goals set forth by DOD for the Armed Forces is expected to produce maximum efficiency and to eliminate unnecessary duplication.



THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE (DOD) has approved 21 logistics systems policy objectives for incorporation into the DOD Logistics Systems Plan for the 1970-75 time frame.



These objectives, according to DOD, will allow the services to realize the logistics goals outlined last summer in the executive-level Blue Ribbon Defense Panel Report and should have far-reaching impact on the Army’s logistics programs. DOD vetoed the panel’s recommendation for the establishment of a single Defense-wide logistics command earlier this year because it was felt the present logistics activities could be modified to still realize the objectives of the Blue Ribbon Defense Panel Report.



Deputy Secretary of Defense David Packard says the objectives will become a significant part of the DOD Logistics Systems Plan that is being developed under the direction of the Logistics Systems Policy Committee (LSPC). In making the announcement, Mr. Packard pointed out that none of these objectives, individually or collectively, should be construed to intend a “Fourth Service of Supply.”



The LSPC is expected to begin structuring implementation actions for the objectives shortly. In the interim, Lieutenant General Joseph M. Heiser, Jr., the Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, has told major Army commanders that their logistics managers should orient current planning and actions to coincide with and support the progressive attainment of the objectives.



Accomplishment of the broad goals set forth in the objectives will result in more efficient and effective logistics operations. Actions implementing these objectives will include analysis to determine the best policies, systems, and procedures based upon consideration of mission accomplishment, system performance, resource expenditure, and risk.



The DOD Logistics Systems Policy Objectives are —

• Item Management — There will be only one inventory control point (ICP) for any item used in the DOD to the extent practical. In general, the military services should manage the weapons systems, including ammunition, major end items of equipment, depot level reparables, and items of a developmental nature, regardless of the number of user services. Items repaired below depot level, consumables, and repair parts should be considered for transition to integrated materiel management under approved item management coding criteria.

• Item Ranges — The military services and the Defense Supply Agency (DSA) will operate their materiel management systems with the minimum number of items essential to support military operations. Unnecessary variety of kinds, types, and sizes will be eliminated through upgraded item entry control and item standardization efforts. Inactive and slow-moving items and items having marginal significance will be reviewed continually on the basis of total system and program analysis for removal from defense inventories.

• Inventory Control Points — The military services and DSA will operate the minimum number of ICP’s consistent with their assigned weapons system support functions, supply management, and technical responsibility. The alinement of item ranges to each TCP will provide for the maximum number of items it can efficiently manage, with due allowance for a surge capability to meet emergency conditions.

• Reliance on Integrated Materiel Managers — All DOD components will minimize retail supply levels of integrated items and place maximum reliance on direct support from integrated wholesale supply systems.

• Support for Weapon System Managers — ICP’s will establish the necessary flexibility in their systems to be fully responsive to the requirements of weapon system managers of the military services; conversely, weapon system managers must place maximum reliance on the existing standard defense supply systems and item ranges, and minimize the establishment or duplicative dedicated systems and inventories.

• Item Identification — JCP’s will make every effort to fully identify and describe new items entering the supply system and will insure, in conjunction with appropriate program managers, that pertinent technical data are acquired and provided at the time of introduction of items into the supply system.

• Inventory Visibility and Control — Defense materiel managers will, for each item managed, develop, maintain, and exercise the capability for effective and comprehensive visibility and control of inventories. For selected items, in accordance with DODI 4140.37, visibility and control will be extended from the point of production to the point of issue and may be further extended to in-use items when warranted by nature of the item, cost, criticality, or other considerations.

• Interservice Use of Defense Inventories — Defense materiel managers will minimize the expenditure of new procurement dollars in stock replenishment and will maximize the interservice use of existing defense inventories by expanding and utilizing cost/effective standard interservice procedures.

• Unneeded Inventories — Defense materiel managers will reduce overall inventory levels by expanding and maintaining continuous surveillance of current and projected defense needs and will promptly initiate disposal action on inventories determined to be in excess of such needs.

• Common Supply Support in Oversea Areas — A military service in a specified oversea area will be designated to provide common supply support of selected common-use items and commodities to all DOD customers in the area during peacetime and emergency conditions.

• Oversea Stockage — The military services will reduce to the minimum the range of items and stockage levels in oversea areas, relying to the maximum extent feasible on rapid resupply from CONUS wholesale stocks.

• Wholesale Ownership of Inventories — Expense-type materiel will be carried in stock funds and retained under the accountability of the appropriate inventory manager from the point of purchase to that point in the distribution system that will provide optimum cost effectiveness and yet protect the operational capability.

• Interservice Use of Common Services — Military services and defense agencies will actively seek opportunities to provide for the performance of common services (e.g., laundry, commissary) and to integrate common functions (e.g., coordinated procurement).

• Interservice Use of Depot Maintenance Facilities — Military services and defense agencies will actively seek opportunities to consolidate common depot maintenance functions (particularly where commonly used commodities are involved).

• Interservice Use of Transportation Services — Military services and defense agencies will actively seek opportunities to jointly employ common transportation services operated or contracted by the DOD.

• Supply Discipline — Military services will insure that operating expenses are minimized through improving supply discipline by such actions as eliminating the improper use of high priority requisitions, ordering the minimum essential quantities of materiel, accurately and promptly recording and reporting all inventory transactions.

• Micromation in Publications — The military services and defense agencies will actively seek means to reduce expenditures and simplify and facilitate the preparation and dissemination of selected publications by exploiting micromation and automation techniques.

• Reporting Requirements — The military services and defense agencies will develop and operate logistics management systems that will minimize reporting requirements, eliminate duplicative reporting, and progressively establish integrated management information systems.

• Supply Systems Standardization — Individual military service supply systems must be tailored to provide responsive support to the operating forces; however, such systems must rely on integrated data banks (e.g., Defense Logistics Service Center) to the maximum extent practicable for commonly used supply management data and information. Major supply systems design efforts will be reviewed at the appropriate management levels to insure consistency of approach and compatibility and to facilitate interservice communications.

• Logistics Research — Logistics systems research efforts will be reviewed centrally by the military departments, the defense agencies, and the Office of Secretary of Defense, as appropriate, to determine that the subject has not been previously studied and is not currently under study, before new research is conducted.

• Systems Improvements Validation — Improvements to on-going logistics systems and development of new systems will be validated by the separate military services and defense agencies as being consistent with the policy objectives contained herein.

