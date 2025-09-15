After 83 Years, WWII Soldier’s Remains to be Buried in Michigan

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pvt. Henry J. Smith, 27, of Fulton, New York, who died as a prisoner of war during the World War II, will be interred Sept. 25, in Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. RG & GR Harris Funeral Home will coordinate graveside services preceding the interment.



Smith was a member of the Battery F, 59th Coast Artillery Regiment, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands. He was among those reported captured when U.S. forces in Bataan surrendered to the Japanese and interned at POW camps. They were subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March and then held at the Cabanatuan POW camp. More than 2,500 POWs perished in this camp during the war. Smith died Nov. 1, 1942, and was buried along with other deceased prisoners in the local Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in Common Grave 704.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Sheppick on June 5, 2025.



For more information on DPAA’s efforts to locate and identify 2nd Lt. Sheppick’s remains, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4243315/soldier-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-smith-h/



U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact RG & GR Harris Funeral Home and Crematory, 734-422-6720.

