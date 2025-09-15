FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Sgt. Rosslyn E. Gresens, 22, killed during the Korean War, will be interred Sept. 19 in Macville Cemetery in Hill City, Minnesota. Rowe Funeral Home will coordinate graveside services preceding the interment.



Gresens was a member of Company B, 3rd Engineer Combat Battalion, 24th Infantry Division. On August 11, 1950, Gresens was part of a patrol on the west side of the Naktong River. After a fire fight with enemy soldiers, the patrol broke contact with and began moving east to the river, incurring heavy losses along the way. After crossing the river, survivors reported that Gresens was last seen providing fire in a rice paddy but did not rejoin the withdrawing soldiers. With no evidence of his continued survival, the Army issued a presumptive finding of death on Dec. 31, 1950.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Gresens on Feb. 28, 2025.



U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Rowe Funeral Home, 218-326-6505.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2025 Date Posted: 09.18.2025 08:20 Story ID: 548502 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: HILL CITY, MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Decades Later, Minnesota to Welcome Home Remains of Korean War Casualty, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.