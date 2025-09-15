Training today to save lives tomorrow

Photo By Kristin Savage | Airmen from the 424th Air Base Squadron prepare patients for evacuation during an...... read more read more Photo By Kristin Savage | Airmen from the 424th Air Base Squadron prepare patients for evacuation during an Aeromedical Evacuation Exercise on Sept. 4, 2025 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. Patient care actions were performed in close proximity to the aircraft while the engines were running to help Airmen gain valuable familiarization training with the C-130J Super Hercules. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

CHIEVRÈS, Belgium – In an emergency, there is no time for hesitation; an aeromedical evacuation exercise on Chièvres Air Base (CAB) simulated real-world medical emergency scenarios – putting teams to the test when every second counts.



The 424th Air Base Squadron, located on CAB partnered with the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron (86th AES) and the 37th Airlift Squadron (37th AS), both located at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to train on patient triage, patient loading on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and in-flight care. These actions, performed in close proximity to the aircraft while the engines were running, helped Airmen gain valuable familiarization training with the C-130.



“We’re partnering with the 424th ABS and the 37th AS to work on engines running, real-time patient movement,” said Staff. Sgt. Charles Hayward, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron evaluator. “We’re also getting the full-on dexterity of how we would like to execute triaging patients in a mass casualty situation.”



The 424th ABS Fire Department was tasked with identifying the exercise patients and ensuring they understand their “injuries” and what is expected of them.



“The 86th AES wanted to run an exercise at CAB, and we were asked to coordinate the patients and identify who would be on the aircraft,” said Tech. Sgt. Vincent Kinard, 424th ABS fire department assistant chief of training. “As soon as the AES was on the ground, since the patients and scenarios were prepped, the fire department supported loading the patients into the aircraft.”



While the exercise was ongoing, representatives from U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) observed the teams to learn how they coordinate and execute patient care and evacuation. In a real-world emergency on CAB, Belgian emergency response teams would take the lead on patient care and evacuation. However, it’s important for service members to continue to train and prepare for any and all emergencies in the Benelux or on deployment.



The success of the exercise came down to seamless teamwork and collaboration between the 424th ABS, 86th AES, 37th AS and USAG Benelux. These collaborative exercises sharpen skills, strengthen partnerships and prove that readiness is a team effort.