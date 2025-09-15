Former POW shares story of survival, sacrifice

Photo By Giancarlo Casem | A candle stays lit at the POW/MIA table during a luncheon event on Edwards Air Force...... read more read more Photo By Giancarlo Casem | A candle stays lit at the POW/MIA table during a luncheon event on Edwards Air Force Base, California, Sept. 12. The luncheon was held in honor of POW/MIA Recognition Day, Sept. 19. The candle symbolizes a guiding light for servicemembers to find their way home and as the enduring hope of their families. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem) see less | View Image Page

he room fell silent as retired Capt. Paul Granger stepped forward onto the mic, his story carrying the weight of sacrifice, survival, and the

enduring promise to bring every missing American home.



Granger gave his stirring remarks during a POW/MIA luncheon on Edwards, Sept. 12, in honor of POW/MIA Recognition Day, Sept. 19.



Granger, the son of a career Air Force veteran, grew up in a household shaped by service. His father flew as a B-24 ball turret gunner during World War II and later served isolated tours in Greenland, Iceland and Thailand. Inspired to follow the same path, Paul commissioned through ROTC in 1970 and earned his wings the following year.



By late 1972, he was flying as a B-52 co-pilot during Operation Linebacker II, the high-risk bombing campaign over North Vietnam. On Dec. 20 of that year, his aircraft was struck by three surface-to-air missiles over Hanoi. The bomber exploded at 33,000 feet. Granger and his navigator ejected and survived, but four other crew members never returned.



For more than 100 days, Granger endured captivity as a prisoner of war before being released on March 29, 1973, as part of Operation Homecoming.



“I came home,” he told the audience, pausing for a moment. “But not everyone did. That truth has never left me.”



Granger emphasized that POW/MIA Recognition Day is more than a ceremonial date. He pointed to the work of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), which continues the mission to locate, recover and identify the nation’s missing. “Every identification is a reminder of a sacred truth,” he said. “We never leave our people behind.”



His wife, Leslie, shared her perspective from the home front. She recalled the League of Families, a group of military spouses who challenged government silence during the Vietnam War and demanded accountability for POWs. Their advocacy, she said, not only brought communication between prisoners and families but also gave rise to the now-familiar black-and-white POW/MIA flag.



The Grangers answered questions from airmen and families, reflecting on the challenges of reuniting with families of fallen crew members, the transition home, and later visits to Vietnam, where Paul said he was struck by the warmth of the people despite the scars of war. They also cited the strength of the military community, throughout different decades as a way to stay resilient in difficult times.



As the event closed, Granger left the audience with a final reminder: “When we say ‘no man left behind,’ it’s not just a motto. It’s a contract that lasts as long as it takes—one year, ten years, seventy-five years. Because the promise remains: You are not forgotten.”