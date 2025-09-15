"See a drone, say a drone": Mitigating drone activity at Hurlburt Field

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla.—The 1st Special Operations Wing conducted training this month to prepare for potential incursions of small unmanned aerial systems, commonly known as drones.



The exercise, dubbed Commando Response, tested the wing’s ability to detect, track and respond to drone activity. The event brought security forces, emergency management, intelligence and other base agencies in coordination with Air Force Special Operations Command.



The training is part of the wing’s ongoing effort to incorporate counter-unmanned aerial systems into its base defense strategy. Leaders describe the first step in that process as “sense and make sense,” or building the ability to identify drone activity and assess whether it poses a threat.



“The fact that AFSOC is willing to test and evaluate internally and has this dare-to-try mentality is making things significantly easier,” a 1 SOW intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance section chief said. “This command is consistently testing, evaluating and experimenting with defense efforts against drones.”



Conflicts such as those in Ukraine and Israel have offered extraordinary insight into what these technologies can mean on the battlefield, according to the ISR section chief.



“Ukraine has been an example for how you can modify commercial technology for a military purpose,” the ISR section chief said. “It has had rapid improvements; seeing that was an eye-opening experience for a lot of the Department of War.”



For the Air Force, drones pose a challenge. Overseas, one-way attack drones and improvised systems have already proven their ability to damage equipment, disrupt operations and threaten lives. Closer to home, even commercially available drones present risks.



“Gatwick International Airport was held hostage for 48 hours just from flying two drones at 150 feet at each end of the runway,” the ISR section chief explained. “While it’s not a kinetic threat, it still shut down an airfield. If we’re talking about kinetics, we’re looking at the risk of infrastructure and safety of the base population.”



While Hurlburt Field has not seen significant drone incursions, security forces is getting ahead of any potential risks, according to a 1 SOW noncommissioned officer in charge of aerial defense systems. Security forces has focused on training both defenders and the wider base population.



“Right now, there’s the relevance of potential threats, not only to our installation but installations across the globe,” the NCOIC of aerial defense systems said. “We’re training our defenders on being able to identify, counteract, and work alongside the base population within Team Hurlburt to positively notice potential threats and take them down.”



To make that identification easier, defenders use the acronym DRONE:



Direct attention to the sky to spot the drone



Report its description and flight path



Observe, if it is safe to do so



Notice identifying features



Execute by calling security forces immediately



“If you see a drone, say a drone,” the ISR section chief emphasized. “If the big voice doesn’t say we are conducting anything with drones, then report it.”



A drone on the ground is always treated as a suspicious package, and security forces coordinates with the Office of Special Investigations, the FBI and local law enforcement to respond. The installation also uses tools like “What3words,” an application that can pinpoint drone sightings with GPS accuracy.



“Protecting Team Hurlburt is our biggest priority,” the NCOIC said. “If you see a drone, call Base Defense Operations Center at 850-884-7777, and give us as much information as possible. Stay safe and never touch a drone on the ground.”



Drones are still seen as toys or holiday gifts, but even recreational use near a military installation carries risks, according to the ISR section chief.



“Drones aren’t necessarily scary,” the ISR section chief said. “But people need to understand that as the world and technology continues to change, we have to start being more aware of the things we take for granted. When your kid gets a new drone for Christmas, by all means fly it, but don’t fly it on base.”



Hurlburt leaders stress that awareness across the entire base community is critical. Global conflict has shown how rapidly drones can be adapted for harm and now is the time to build resilience.



“Understanding the technology and advising command teams and the base populace on capabilities is key to leveraging the threat,” the ISR section chief added. “We get after it with an intensity—and for AFSOC, this is one of the top priorities.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2025 Date Posted: 09.17.2025 16:23 Story ID: 548459 Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "See a drone, say a drone": Mitigating drone activity at Hurlburt Field, by A1C Samantha Rossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.