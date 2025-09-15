Capt. James Heurth Takes Command of NOLA’s U.S. Army Recruiting Company

Photo By Jonathan Holloway | NEW ORLEANS — Texas-native Capt. James Heurth accepts command of the U.S. Army New...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Holloway | NEW ORLEANS — Texas-native Capt. James Heurth accepts command of the U.S. Army New Orleans Recruiting Company in a Change of Command ceremony, here, at Gallier Hall, September 18, at 11:30 a.m. An important military tradition performed by each branch of the Armed Services, Change of Command ceremonies represent a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one Army Officer to another. According to the University of Texas-San Antonio graduate, Heurth says he is ready for the challenge. The ceremony’s location is at 545 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, 70130. see less | View Image Page

NEW ORLEANS — Texas-native Capt. James Heurth accepts command of the U.S. Army New Orleans Recruiting Company in a Change of Command ceremony, here, at Gallier Hall, September 18, at 11:30 a.m.



An important military tradition performed by each branch of the Armed Services, Change of Command ceremonies represent a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one Army Officer to another.



According to the University of Texas-San Antonio graduate, Heurth says he is ready for the challenge.



“Stepping into the leadership role here is a true milestone in my career and I am honored to lead this group of talented Soldiers,” Heurth said. “Recruiters created genuine professional relationships in the community, and it shows in the quality of Future Soldiers that have enlisted herein New Orleans.”



Heurth’s previous military-duty assignment was Platoon Leader of the 554th Military Police Company and says he plans to bring valuable lessons in leadership from his past role into his current position.



“The Army ensured I have had the necessary experiences and training to be an effective leader in offering the newest and most competitive benefits and compensation packages the Army has had thus far,” Heurth said. “Students and working-adults in the New Orleans should have the same chance at career success as the Amy has given me.”



The ceremony’s location is at 545 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, 70130.



For more information, or to coordinate an interview with Capt, James Heurth in uniform, please reach out to usarmy.knox.usarec.list.3tbn-apa@army.mil or (225) 993-2352.