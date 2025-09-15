920th Rescue Wing holds assumption of command ceremony

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Col. John Bissell took command of the 920th Rescue Wing during an assumption of command ceremony here July 25.



The assumption of command is a military tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility and authority from one commanding officer to another, symbolized through the passing of a guidon.



“The 920th Rescue Wing has a proud and vital mission: to plan, lead and conduct combat search and rescue operations. We will continue to support those who need us most; whenever and wherever they are and, as you know, this mission demands unwavering readiness. That will be our constant focus,” said Bissell



Bissell received his commission from the University of Mississippi in 1995. He is a command pilot with more than 2,500 flying hours. He has flown combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan and served as Sandy 1 mission commander for the recovery of isolated personnel in hostile terrain. Prior to this assignment, Bissell served as the commander of the 710th Combat Operations Squadron at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia.



“I am incredibly proud to be joining the 920th Rescue Wing. I am confident that together we will continue to excel in our mission, support our Airmen and uphold the highest standards of professionalism and service,” said Bissell.



Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony and passed the guidon to Bissell, officially appointing him as the wing commander.



“This wing has a proud legacy of saving lives in the most challenging conditions and Col. Bissell is the right leader to carry that legacy forward. His character, experience and vision will serve the 920th Rescue Wing well,” said Merrill.



The 920th Rescue Wing is Air Force Reserve Command’s only combat search and rescue wing, whose mission is to plan, lead and conduct military rescue operations and missions to deny competitors and adversaries exploitation of isolated personnel.

